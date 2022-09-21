The Federal Government of Nigeria promises to increase the country’s minimum wage

The increase was brought about by the increasingly harsh reality of the average Nigerian within the country. The Nigerian government disclosed that its rationale for increasing the minimum wage is to allow “workers’ base salaries to meet the current realities in the economy of the country.”

The Nigerian minister of labor and employment, Chris Ngige, disclosed the FG’s intentions at a public presentation of the NLC of 40 publications titled, ‘contemporary history of working-class struggles’ held in Abuja on Monday.

Ngige noted that the government was aware that the N30,000 minimum wage that was implemented in 2019 had depreciated in value, and could not keep up with the current rate of inflation.

“Yes the inflation has increased worldwide and it is not confined to Nigeria, that is why in many jurisdictions, it is an adjustment of wages right now. As the Nigerian government, we shall adjust in conformity with what is happening in wages.” Nigige said.

“More importantly, the 2019 national minimum wage act, right now has a clause for the review, which we started then, I do not know whether it is due next year or 2024.” He continued.

“But before then, the adjustment of wages will reflect what is happening in the economy, just as the government has started the adjustment with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).”

Festus Osifo, President of the Nigerian Trade Union Congress, noted that the average laborer has been suppressed by the ruling class in the country.

He mentioned that the current minimum wage in the country was not even enough to take care of people’s transportation, owing to the current inflation in the country.

“The value of the N30, 000 minimum wage has been eroded. It cannot take workers to work again,” he said.