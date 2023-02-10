African tech startups: The top 5 markets and sectors driving growth

The report highlighted fintech as the most powerful force in African tech, with 205 fintech startups (32.4% of the total) raising an extraordinary US$1,446,794,000 - 43.4% of the continental total. However, the growth of the fintech space should not detract from positive developments in other sectors, such as e-commerce and retail-tech, and e-health, which are well-established in second and third place and growing at a faster rate than fintech. With funding snowballing more quickly than fintech in areas such as entertainment, marketing, transport, recruitment, agri-tech, e-commerce and health, we can expect to see fintech's lead further cut in the coming years.