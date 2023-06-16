The sports category has moved to a new website.

The IMF believes that Ghana is on a steady path to economic recovery

Chinedu Okafor
Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo was voted into power in 2016 on a pledge to revamp Ghana's economy
  • IMF highlights indicators of economic stability in Ghana, including lower inflation and improved currency rates. 
  • Ghana making progress on debt restructuring through the Common Framework program. 
  • Positive reports on Ghana's economy, including becoming Africa's leading gold producer and currency's strong performance.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Thursday that there are indicators of economic stability in Ghana, including lower inflation, more international reserves, and less erratic currency rates.

The IMF released a statement at the conclusion of a week-long visit to Ghana as part of ongoing obligations under the $3 billion loan package that was authorized in May.

After its finances collapsed last year, the West African nation is attempting to restructure $20 billion of its approximately $30 billion foreign debt via the Common Framework program of the Group of 20.

"In discussing progress on the debt restructuring operations, we reiterated that timely restructuring agreements with creditors are essential to secure the expected benefits of the Fund-supported program," the IMF relayed via a statement. The international lender also stated that the first formal program review is expected this autumn.

This disclosure by the IMF is one of a slew of positive reports on the West African nation’s economy. Very recently, it was reported that Ghana became Africa’s leading gold producer, albeit with some complications. The country managed to surpass South Africa’s gold production, making it Africa’s largest gold-producing country, a position which the country has in the past been conversant with.

Additionally, Bloomberg reported that the Ghanaian currency is prime to end the month with an estimated 5.3% advance, the 4th largest of the 150 currencies. This is a result of the International Monetary Fund’s approval of a $3 billion loan to the gold coast. The performance of the Cedi throughout the previous year fluctuated rapidly. Its abrupt and rapid transition from the world's best-performing currency to the worst-performing one showed how unstable the nation's economy had grown.

Back in May, the International Monetary Fund's executive board approved a $3 billion, three-year loan package for Ghana on May 17. This allowed for an immediate payout of about $600 million and may have offered a way out of the country's worst economic crisis in a generation.

Chinedu Okafor

