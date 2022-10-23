RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

The President of Kenya offers a solution to the debt problem in his country

Chinedu Okafor
President William Ruto speaking during a press briefing on September 28, 2022
  • President William Ruto has called for his citizens to stop evading taxes. 
  • He noted that paying taxes would help the country pay off its debts.
  • He also disclosed that taxes could be used to finance development projects. 

The President of Kenya, President William Ruto has procured a solution to the debt crisis in Kenya.

During a thanksgiving prayer service, today at the African Inland Church, Kitui Township, the President of Kenya urged his citizens to develop a culture of paying taxes.

He noted that tax evasion could be harmful to an economy, and citizens of Kenya should form a habit of paying taxes.

He made this point, stating that paying taxes would help the country offset its external debt and aid in financing development projects.

"We want to have medicines in hospitals, and work on our economy but we cannot do all that if taxes are not paid," he said.

"The only way we can be an independent nation is when we can support our developments with our resources."

The president disclosed that he had plans to put accountability measures in place. He noted that big businesses that have a habit of evading taxes would be used as an example to show the citizens what happens when they refuse to pay their taxes.

Speaking further at the service, he noted that Kenya’s debt is drowning the country’s economy, and measures must be taken to avoid piling on more. The President of Kenya promised to be at the forefront of his mission to eliminate Kenya’s borrowing.

“We must stop the tendency of borrowing from other countries and start looking for our revenue. It’s possible by increasing our tax collections from the current Sh2 trillion,” he said.

“I will lead from the front to ensure that Kenya is removed from the current debt status.”

Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

