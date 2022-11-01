The top 10 African countries projected to experience a decline in their GDP growth for 2023 according to the IMF

Of late, the world economy has been abysmal, to say the least. From complications arising from the Covid-19 pandemic to regional conflicts with global ramifications, and projections of a worldwide recession, the world is not economically in the best of times.

The International Monetary Fund seems to share the same sentiment, with its numerous troubling reports all year round. However, while it is easy to fathom an ongoing economic crisis, spurred by real-time economic challenges, it is a harder pill to swallow, knowing that the future might even be bleaker.

Recently, the IMF released another troubling report detailing and, numerically predicting the fate of the sub-Saharan African economy in the coming year. While some countries were projected to experience some growth in their gross domestic products, others were not so fortunate.

Luckily, predictions can be wrong, but based on the IMF’s current report, below are ten countries projected to experience a downturn in their gross domestic product for next year. The figures below represent real GDP growth in percentage.

