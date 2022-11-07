RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

The top 10 African countries projected to experience growth in their GDP for 2023 according to the IMF

Chinedu Okafor
Africa's econimic pulse
  • List of Sub-Saharan African countries with the highest GDP growth projection. 
  • The numbers represent a percentage growth in projected GDP earnings for next year.
  • The majority of African countries are expected to grow a little, this list contains the countries with the highest difference between this year and next. 

Africa currently has one of the fastest-growing economies in the world.

The Sub-Saharan region of Africa has had its economic growth stifled by events that could be described as whimsical, owing to how unforeseeable they have been.

In 2020, the Covid-19 pandemic hit Africa hard, halting economic activities for over a year and causing tremendous fiscal loss. Just when things were beginning to pick up, a conflict halfway across the world influenced the entire African market by a substantial margin.

The Russia/Ukraine conflict has caused both an energy and a food crisis simultaneously in Sub-Sahara, inadvertently spurring the rise of inflation across the region.

However, amidst such economic challenges are glimpses of hope. Many countries in the region are still expected to record some measure of success.

Recently, the International Monetary Fund released a report detailing and, numerically predicting the fate of the sub-Saharan African economy in the coming year. Some Sub-Saharan countries were predicted to decline in GDP growth, read the story here, while several African countries were projected to experience some economic growth amidst the continent’s economic challenges.

Below are ten African countries with the highest percentage of GDP growth projection.

GDP Growth projection in Sub-Saharan African for 2023 (Incline)
GDP Growth projection in Sub-Saharan African for 2023 (Incline)
