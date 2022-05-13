RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

The top downloaded apps in Q1 2022

Authors:

Victor Oluwole
The top downloaded apps in Q1 2022
  • TikTok is still the most downloaded app globally, exceeding 3.5 billion all-time downloads.
  • The report noted that no other app has had more downloads than TikTok since 2018.
  • Meta (formerly Facebook) owns four of the top 10 apps: Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, and Messenger.

A new report by Sensor Tower shows the top 10 most downloaded apps around the world in Q1 2022 from the Google Play and Apple App Store.

Data from the report showed that the majority of the top 10 most downloaded apps were social media platforms, and the total app downloads globally reached 36.9 billion in Q1 2022, a 1.4% increase compared to Q1 2021.

According to the report, TikTok is the most downloaded app globally, exceeding 3.5 billion all-time downloads and becoming the fifth app (and the first non-Meta app) to reach this milestone. The report also noted that no other app has had more downloads than TikTok since 2018.

Interestingly, Meta (formerly Facebook) and ByteDance own six of the top 10most downloaded apps. Meta’s four platforms on the list are Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, and Messenger, while ByteDance owns TikTok and video-editing platform CapCut.

Here Are The Top Apps by Downloads in Q1 2022

Top Downloaded Apps
Top Downloaded Apps Sensor Tower
  1. TikTok (Entertainment)
  2. Instagram (Photo and video)
  3. Facebook (Social networking)
  4. WhatsApp (Messaging)
  5. Shopee (Shopping)
  6. Telegram (Messaging)
  7. Snapchat (Photo and video)
  8. Messenger (Messaging)
  9. CapCut (Photo and video)
  10. Spotify (Music)

Just outside the top 10 list are video conferencing app, Zoom and WhatsApp Business (yet another Meta-owned app).

Top Games by Worldwide Downloads

According to the report, Garena Free Fire was the top game in back-to-back quarters, continuing a run of top Battle Royale games. PUBG Mobile, No. 6 last quarter, was the top game by worldwide downloads in Q3 2021.

Top Downloaded Games
Top Downloaded Games Sensor Tower

Garena Free Fire took the top spot on Google Play for the second straight quarter, while Subway Surfers was the top mobile game on the App Store in Q2 2022.

