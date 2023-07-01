The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

The US eases aid limitations on Ethiopia, citing human rights progress

Chinedu Okafor
The United States has promised Ethiopia $331 million to help the country heal from its recent war
The United States has promised Ethiopia $331 million to help the country heal from its recent war
  • The US eases aid restrictions on Ethiopia due to observed improvements in human rights. 
  • Assistance will focus on promoting sustainable peace, demining, transitional justice, and accountability.
  • Concerns about human rights abuses in Western Tigray persist, urging the government to protect civilians and hold perpetrators accountable.

According to White House national security spokeswoman John Kirby, the US has eased certain aid limitations on Ethiopia in light of human rights gains.

Recommended articles

Human rights have improved significantly since the halt of hostilities deals struck by the Ethiopian government and forces from the Tigray area in November, according to Kirby. The accord brought an end to a battle that had left hundreds of thousands hungry, uprooted millions, and murdered tens of thousands.

Despite a decline in overall violations since the truce, rights groups claim that violence, including ethnic cleansing, has continued in Ethiopia's northern Tigray area, as seen in the American news agency, Reuters.

"We are lifting some restrictions on certain kinds of assistance while pausing food aid," Kirby said. "This decision, we believe, expands the tools available to us to bolster our support for a durable peace in Ethiopia."

ADVERTISEMENT

The United States State Department stated that their help will promote peace and reconciliation. "The focus of resumed bilateral assistance will be to support further implementation of the cessation of hostilities agreement and promote sustainable peace and reconciliation through efforts including demining, transitional justice, and accountability," said a State Department spokesperson.

"We will continue to raise concerns and speak out about reports of serious human rights abuses, including by non-state actors in Western Tigray, and urge the government to protect civilians and hold perpetrators accountable," the spokesperson added.

During the conflict, the United States curtailed economic and security support to Ethiopia, as well as access to the trade advantages of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), a duty-free program that had been a boon to the country's textile industry.

According to a White House National Security Council official, AGOA access is being reviewed separately from the move made on Friday. According to this spokesman, the US Trade Representative heads an annual interagency evaluation of Sub-Saharan African nations' eligibility for AGOA benefits.

The United States Agency for International Development said earlier this month that it was halting food aid to Ethiopia because donations were being diverted from individuals in need, and the United Nations World Food Programme followed suit a day later.

ADVERTISEMENT

More than 20 million people in Africa's second most populous country require food aid, owing primarily to the worst drought in decades in the Horn of Africa and the war in northern Ethiopia.

In March, the United States ruled that all parties had committed war crimes. Ethiopia, as well as neighboring Eritrea, whose soldiers fought with Ethiopian troops against Tigrayan forces, denied the charges.

Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

The US eases aid limitations on Ethiopia, citing human rights progress

The US eases aid limitations on Ethiopia, citing human rights progress

Kenya Shilling plummets as Ugandan banks and traders rush to offload currency

Kenya Shilling plummets as Ugandan banks and traders rush to offload currency

The IMF grants a $203.3 Million loan to boost DRC's foreign exchange reserves

The IMF grants a $203.3 Million loan to boost DRC's foreign exchange reserves

Nigeria’s removal of fuel subsidies has saved the government N400 billion ($530 million) so far

Nigeria’s removal of fuel subsidies has saved the government N400 billion ($530 million) so far

OPINION: Could public-private partnerships be the cure needed to widen access to healthcare in sub-Saharan Africa?

OPINION: Could public-private partnerships be the cure needed to widen access to healthcare in sub-Saharan Africa?

Dangote remains Africa's wealthiest man despite currency fluctuations

Dangote remains Africa's wealthiest man despite currency fluctuations

Uganda and South Sudan sign agreement to boost electrical commerce and socioeconomic development

Uganda and South Sudan sign agreement to boost electrical commerce and socioeconomic development

Ghana turns to banks for debt restructuring amidst economic crisis

Ghana turns to banks for debt restructuring amidst economic crisis

5 reasons for the popularity of Casinos not on GamStop

5 reasons for the popularity of Casinos not on GamStop

Pulse Sports

Kenyan driver impresses while driving a left-handed race car for the 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving a left-handed race car for the 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top 10 most valuable companies in Nigeria so far in 2023

Top 10 most valuable companies in Nigeria so far in 2023

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Nigeria’s $3 billion oil debt to complicate President Bola Tinubu's reforms

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu [Presidency]

Nigeria’s removal of fuel subsidies has saved the government N400 billion ($530 million) so far

Uganda receives immediate $120 Million from IMF amid economic reforms

Uganda receives immediate $120 Million from IMF amid economic reforms