The World Bank demands timely completion of infrastructure projects in Western Uganda

He said that by doing this, more cash will be made available, preventing scenarios in which cash is returned to the consolidated fund owing to insufficient absorption.

"We are asking the contractor here in Kabale Municipality [Multiplex Construction] to ensure that they complete ongoing works on time in order to keep within the agreed timelines of the project," Mr Ajalu said.

The World Bank Mission is now in western Uganda to assess the status of some of the $360 million projects there funded by the Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development (USMID) Additional Financing initiative.

In order to improve the road infrastructure and other facilities in such locations, the initiative executes several projects in cities, municipalities, and districts that host refugees.

The review's overall goal is to evaluate the status of various activities, including infrastructure, the impact of swept resources on activity implementation, the identification of stalled activities and the planned actions to resume implementation, and evaluation of fiduciary issues, such as the financial situation, outstanding procurements, and contract management.

Reviewing safeguards management in all ongoing infrastructure projects, tracking the progress of other sub-activities carried out under the Refugee Window, evaluating the effectiveness of the institutional support provided to the Ministry of Lands, and discussing the plans and activities necessary for the program's closure on December 31 are additional factors to be taken into account.

The Kabale Municipality Mayor, Mr. Sentaro Byamugisha, requested the World Bank to press for the prompt completion of projects it finances during the review procedure, stressing that delays in road infrastructure have a multiplier effect on companies.

He asserted that delays in road construction, which result in open drainage channels and dust, must not be tolerable since they pose a risk to both business and public health.

As a result, he emphasized the necessity for contractors to "take work seriously" and to push for the prompt completion of all current civil works funded by USMID-AF.

At a cost of Shs21b, Multiplex Construction is carrying out the project in Kabale Municipality that will pave 0.76 kilometers of Bwankosya road, 0.34 kilometers of Bushwekire, and 2.49 kilometers of Rushoroza, among others.