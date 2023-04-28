The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

The World Bank demands timely completion of infrastructure projects in Western Uganda

Chinedu Okafor
Construction project in Uganda
Construction project in Uganda
  • The World Bank urges contractors in western Uganda to complete projects on time to prevent funds from being returned and ensure improved infrastructure. 
  • Evaluation mission by the World Bank assesses $360 million projects in western Uganda, focusing on stalled activities and effective implementation. 
  • Kabale Municipality Mayor emphasizes the need for prompt completion of road construction projects to mitigate risks to businesses and public health.

Contractors in western Uganda have been ordered by the World Bank to finish their projects by the specified dates. The World Bank's senior urban development specialist, Mr. Stephen John Ajalu, said in a statement that contractors, particularly in Kabale Municipality, must "ensure that ongoing works are kept within agreed project timelines" at the beginning of a two-week inspection of the status of road construction works in important municipalities, including Mbarara City in western Uganda.

Recommended articles

He said that by doing this, more cash will be made available, preventing scenarios in which cash is returned to the consolidated fund owing to insufficient absorption.

"We are asking the contractor here in Kabale Municipality [Multiplex Construction] to ensure that they complete ongoing works on time in order to keep within the agreed timelines of the project," Mr Ajalu said.

The World Bank Mission is now in western Uganda to assess the status of some of the $360 million projects there funded by the Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development (USMID) Additional Financing initiative.

ADVERTISEMENT

In order to improve the road infrastructure and other facilities in such locations, the initiative executes several projects in cities, municipalities, and districts that host refugees.

The review's overall goal is to evaluate the status of various activities, including infrastructure, the impact of swept resources on activity implementation, the identification of stalled activities and the planned actions to resume implementation, and evaluation of fiduciary issues, such as the financial situation, outstanding procurements, and contract management.

Reviewing safeguards management in all ongoing infrastructure projects, tracking the progress of other sub-activities carried out under the Refugee Window, evaluating the effectiveness of the institutional support provided to the Ministry of Lands, and discussing the plans and activities necessary for the program's closure on December 31 are additional factors to be taken into account.

The Kabale Municipality Mayor, Mr. Sentaro Byamugisha, requested the World Bank to press for the prompt completion of projects it finances during the review procedure, stressing that delays in road infrastructure have a multiplier effect on companies.

He asserted that delays in road construction, which result in open drainage channels and dust, must not be tolerable since they pose a risk to both business and public health.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a result, he emphasized the necessity for contractors to "take work seriously" and to push for the prompt completion of all current civil works funded by USMID-AF.

At a cost of Shs21b, Multiplex Construction is carrying out the project in Kabale Municipality that will pave 0.76 kilometers of Bwankosya road, 0.34 kilometers of Bushwekire, and 2.49 kilometers of Rushoroza, among others.

In order to figure out how to go forward with stopped projects, the World Bank will also examine and identify them.

Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

The World Bank demands timely completion of infrastructure projects in Western Uganda

The World Bank demands timely completion of infrastructure projects in Western Uganda

Uganda is pushing for more deals with China owing to its admiration for China’s economic model

Uganda is pushing for more deals with China owing to its admiration for China’s economic model

Tanzania invests Over Sh400 Billion to foster innovation and economic growth via communication

Tanzania invests Over Sh400 Billion to foster innovation and economic growth via communication

Kenya tackles its dollar shortage as the interbank foreign exchange market recovers

Kenya tackles its dollar shortage as the interbank foreign exchange market recovers

See impressive figures in Tanzania’s mobile money ecosystem

See impressive figures in Tanzania’s mobile money ecosystem

Morocco’s power supply to the UK receives massive funding from the UAE

Morocco’s power supply to the UK receives massive funding from the UAE

5 habits to prolong the lifespan of your phone's battery

5 habits to prolong the lifespan of your phone's battery

List of the smartest African Cities in 2023

List of the smartest African Cities in 2023

Uganda's external debt decreases as the USD’s dominance decreases

Uganda's external debt decreases as the USD’s dominance decreases

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Alexandria, Egypt

Top 10 African cities with the lowest cost of living

List of the smartest African Cities in 2023

List of the smartest African Cities in 2023

South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Kenya, and Morocco hold over 50% of Africa's private wealth

South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Kenya, and Morocco hold over 50% of Africa's private wealth

Africa suffers a shortage of project managers as infrastructure projects boom

Africa suffers shortage of project managers as infrastructure projects boom