This African President strongly believes cryptocurrency is the ultimate solution to financial inclusion

Authors:

Emmanuel Abara Benson
  • The President of the Central African Republic said "the alternative to cash is cryptocurrency."
  • The Central African country became the first in Africa to adopt Bitcoin as an official legal tender, amid condemnation.
  • Despite the many challenges CAR's crypto project could face, the country is determined to go ahead with it.

Crypto-loving President Faustin-Archange Touadera of the Central African Republic (CAR) has doubled down on his advocacy for the digital currency, claiming that it is the ultimate solution to financial inclusion in his country.

The President stated this over the weekend, while speaking during a launch event for the Sango, the CAR's very own crypto project.

Reuters quoted President Faustin-Archange to have stated that the "the alternative to cash is cryptocurrency. For us, the formal economy is no longer an option... Sango Coin will be the currency of the new generation of the Central African Republic."

Recall that in April this year, the Central African Republic had become the first African country to adopt Bitcoin as its legal currency. The move came as a huge surprise to many people across the continent. It has also faced major criticisms, condemnation and cautionary advice. Among those who vocally opposed the move are a group of CAR's former Prime Ministers. In a letter they co-authored, the former PMs described the decision to adopt Bitcoin without consulting with the Bank of Central African States (BEAC) as a "serious offense".

In the meantime, the Bank of Central African States (BEAC) has condemned the development, noting that it could destabilise financial stability in the region.

Other observers have also questioned the rationale behind adopting Bitcoin as an official tender in a country where both electricity and internet access are abysmally low.

But despite these obvious challenges and the fact that Bitcoin's value has dropped significantly in recent months, President Faustin-Archange's enthusiasm for the crypto project still seems high.

The Central African Republic is the second country in the world, besides El Salvador, to adopt a cryptocurrency as an official currency.

Emmanuel Abara Benson is an experienced business reporter and editor with over five years work experience. He covers corporate Africa, analysing some of the continent's leading companies and the economies in which they operate.

