The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

Timeline: Nigeria's electricity grid collapsed 47 times from 2017 to 2023

Adekunle Agbetiloye
Electricity grid
Electricity grid
  • In the wee hours of Thursday, Nigerians were thrown into darkness after the national grid suffered a fresh total system collapse.
  • Nigeria has experienced a total of 47 grid collapses in the country, spanning the period from 2017 to 2023.
  • The recent grid collapse comes after the nation's power grid had achieved uninterrupted stability for over 400 consecutive days.

In the wee hours of Thursday, Nigerians were thrown into darkness after the national grid suffered a fresh total system collapse.

Recommended articles

Several distribution companies in the nation have confirmed that the grid experienced a collapse in the early hours of Thursday, with many of their feeders currently out of service.

In a statement, the Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) reported that a system collapse occurred at 6:41 a.m. today, leading to a complete loss of supply across their network.

We are in continuous communication with our partners at the National Control Centre (NCC), Osogbo. You will be updated as we get more information,” the company said in a statement on its X handle.

ADVERTISEMENT

The recent grid collapse comes just weeks after the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) announced that the nation's power grid had achieved uninterrupted stability for over 400 consecutive days.

Nigeria has always struggled with challenges in its electricity sector, posing significant obstacles to economic development and the daily lives of its citizens. Despite the privatisation of the sector, Nigerians are yet to enjoy uninterrupted power supply.

These electricity problems stem from a complex web of issues, including outdated infrastructure, inadequate maintenance, and limited investment in the power sector.

Here is a timeline of Nigeria’s electricity grid collapse between 2017 and 2023, according to the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

Rank Year Total Collapse
1 2017 15
2 2018 12
3 2019 9
4 2020 4
5 2021 2
6 2022 4
7 2023 1
Adekunle Agbetiloye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Uganda’s anti-gay bill spurs fallout with the US and a loss of Ush741 billion ($200 million)

Uganda’s anti-gay bill spurs fallout with the US and a loss of Ush741 billion ($200 million)

Timeline: Nigeria's electricity grid collapsed 47 times from 2017 to 2023

Timeline: Nigeria's electricity grid collapsed 47 times from 2017 to 2023

How to silence beeping sound on different token metres [Kenya Power guide]

How to silence beeping sound on different token metres [Kenya Power guide]

Top 5 oil producing African countries as of August 2023

Top 5 oil producing African countries as of August 2023

From Kenya to Rwanda: Ranking East Africa's top 5 economies

From Kenya to Rwanda: Ranking East Africa's top 5 economies

Top 10 African countries with the highest drop in inflation rates in one month

Top 10 African countries with the highest drop in inflation rates in one month

See why the US has decided to withhold $85 million worth of military aid from Egypt

See why the US has decided to withhold $85 million worth of military aid from Egypt

9 things you need to know about Apple's flagship product: The iPhone 15

9 things you need to know about Apple's flagship product: The iPhone 15

15 African countries with satellites in orbit

15 African countries with satellites in orbit

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Elon Musk and a Starlink set.

Three African countries where Elon Musk's Starlink is illegal

Fuel vessels

Top 10 African countries with the highest fuel prices in September compared to August

A British warship filled with special UK Marines just anchored in Nigeria, Here’s why... HMS Trent

A British warship filled with special UK Marines just anchored in Nigeria, here’s why

An oil rig used in drilling at the Ngamia-1 well on Block 10BB, in the Lokichar basin, which is part of the East African Rift System, is seen in Turkana County.

Top 10 largest oil-producing nations in Africa mid-way into 2023