After the voting ends, business leaders who accumulated the highest votes in each of the 11 award categories will be crowned winners during a virtual award ceremony on April 12th 2022.
#BIAfricaAwards:Today is the last voting day; have you voted?
Voting for the Business Insider Africa Awards will close today April 3rd, 2022 at exactly 11:59 PM West African Time.
Recall that Business Insider Africa announced the awards on the 16th of March 2022. This was followed by the unveiling of the 55 nominees for each of the 11 categories on the 21st of March.
The aim of the awards is to recognise influential business leaders and entrepreneurs who are driving change, transforming business and making significant impacts in Sub Saharan Africa (SSA).
If you are yet to vote for your favourite nominees, you have between now and 11:59 PM tonight to do so. You may cast your votes right now by visiting the awards page here.
Below are all the nominees across the 11 awards categories and details on how to vote for them.
Marketing Professional of the Year: Vote here
- Christiane Mbimbe Bossom - Group Corporate Communication Manager at Ecobank Transnational Incorporated
- Onyedikachim Nwankwo - Head Of Product Marketing at Flutterwave
- Osobajo Olufemi - Head of Marketing & Corporate Communications at Bet9ja
- Olajumoke Kujero - Head of Marketing at Jumia Nigeria
- Christine Maina - General Manager (Marketing) at Brookside Dairy
Fintech Leader of the Year: Vote here
- Olugbenga Agboola- CEO at Flutterwave
- Tayo Oviosu - Founder/CEO of Paga
- Dare Okodjou - Founder/CEO of MFS Africa
- Andrew Takyi-Appiah - Director at Zeepay
- Curtis Vanderpuije - CEO at ExpressPay
Internet Entrepreneur of the Year: Vote here
- Sim Shagaya - Founder and CEO of uLesson Education Limited
- Onyeka Akumah - Co-founder & CEO Treepz
- Peter Njonjo - Founder/CEO of Twiga Foods
- Jihan Abass - Founder and CEO, Lami Insurance Technology
- Olugbenga Agboola -CEO at Flutterwave
Young CEO of the Year award: Vote here
- Gregory Rockson - CEO of mPharma
- Ham Serunjogi - CEO of Chipper Cash
- Shola Akinlade - CEO of Paystack
- Odunayo Eweniyi - Chief Operating Officer at PiggyVest
- Olugbenga Agboola - CEO of Flutterwave
Social Entrepreneur of the Year: Vote here
- Toyosi Akere-Ogunsiji - CEO of Rise Networks
- Orondaam Otto - Founder/CEO of Slum2School
- Misha Teasdale - Co-Founder & Director at Greenpop
- Tunde Onakoya - Founder of Chess in Slums Africa
- Shamim Nabuuma Kaliisa - Founder and executive director at Chil Artificial Intelligence Lab
Business Influencer of the Year: Vote here
- Vusi Thembekwayo - Chief Executive Officer of MyGrowthFund Venture Partners
- Dr Ola Brown - Co-founder of Flying Doctors Nigeria
- Reno Omokri - Author/Motivational Speaker
- Victor Asemota - Board Chair at EdoInnovates
- Tony Elumelu - Chairman, Heirs Holdings
Female Leader of the Year: Vote here
- Ngozi Okonjo Iweala - Director General of the World Trade Organization
- Funke Opeke - MD of MainOne
- Rebecca Enonchong - Co-founder of Logiciel
- Maya Horgan Famodu - Founder & Partner at Ingressive Capital
- Miishe Addy - CEO/Co-founder, Jetstream Africa
Tech Investor of the Year: Vote here
- Iyinoluwa Aboyeji - MD, Future Africa
- Dr Ola Brown - Director at GreenTree VC
- Kola Aina - General Partner, Ventures Platform
- Maya Horgan Famodu - Founder & Partner at Ingressive Capital
- Olugbenga "GB" Agboola - CEO of Flutterwave
Creative Leader of the Year: Vote here
- Mo Abudu - CEO of EbonyLife
- Bethlehem Tilahun Alemu - Founder, SoleRebel
- Michael Collins Ajereh (Don Jazzy) - Founder and Record Executive at Mavin Records
- Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie - Nigerian novelist
- Imane Ayissi - Cameroonian haute fashion designer
Serial Entrepreneur of the Year: Vote here
- Strive Masiyiwa - Founder of Econet Global and Cassava Technologies
- Dr Ola Brown - Co-founder of Flying Doctors Nigeria
- Jason Njoku - Founder of iRokoTV
- Eunice Ajim - Founding Partner at Ajim Capital
- Odunayo Eweniyi - COO at PiggyVest
Entrepreneurship Lifetime Achievement Award: Vote here
- Funke Opeke - MD of MainOne
- Strive Masiyiwa - Founder of Econet Global and Cassava Technologies
- Tony Elumelu - Chairman, Heirs Holdings
- Tara Fela-Durotoye - Nigerian beauty entrepreneur
- Mo Ibrahim - Sudanesse-British billionaire businessman
