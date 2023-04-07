Top 15 African business leaders in the Forbes Africa 30 under 30 class of 2023

Forbes Africa 30 under 30 was launched in 2014 and has since become a platform for young Africans to showcase their exceptional skills, talents, and accomplishments. The list is compiled by a panel of judges who assess candidates based on their achievements, innovation, and potential to impact the African continent positively.

The list includes individuals from various countries, highlighting Africa's rich cultural and entrepreneurial diversity. The list is also gender-inclusive, with male and female entrepreneurs recognized for their achievements.

The Forbes Africa 30 under 30 list has become one of the most prestigious lists in Africa, with many young people aspiring to be included in it, and this year, that aspiration has turned into reality for a few trendsetting Africans.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Forbes Africa 30 under 30 class of 2023 was aptly dubbed Tomorrow’s Titans. To come up with the list Forbes considered the following criteria, innovation, scalability, social effect, and benefit to the development of Africa.

The final 30 honorees were chosen from a group of more than 1000 candidates, including past entrants. Below are 15 of the entrepreneurs amongst athletes, entertainers, and other industry leaders that made it to the list.