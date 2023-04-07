Top 15 African business leaders in the Forbes Africa 30 under 30 class of 2023

Forbes Africa 30 under 30 was launched in 2014 and has since become a platform for young Africans to showcase their exceptional skills, talents, and accomplishments. The list is compiled by a panel of judges who assess candidates based on their achievements, innovation, and potential to impact the African continent positively.
The list includes individuals from various countries, highlighting Africa's rich cultural and entrepreneurial diversity. The list is also gender-inclusive, with male and female entrepreneurs recognized for their achievements.
The Forbes Africa 30 under 30 list has become one of the most prestigious lists in Africa, with many young people aspiring to be included in it, and this year, that aspiration has turned into reality for a few trendsetting Africans.
The Forbes Africa 30 under 30 class of 2023 was aptly dubbed Tomorrow’s Titans. To come up with the list Forbes considered the following criteria, innovation, scalability, social effect, and benefit to the development of Africa.
The final 30 honorees were chosen from a group of more than 1000 candidates, including past entrants. Below are 15 of the entrepreneurs amongst athletes, entertainers, and other industry leaders that made it to the list.
|Name
|Age
|Country
|Business
|Industry
|
Yvette Ishimwe
|
25
|
Rwanda
|
Founder and CEO, Iriba Water Group
|
Water Solutions
|
Dr. Wedu Tose Somolekae,
|
29
|
Botswana
|
Founder, Medi-Glow Aesthetics
|
Aesthetic medicine
|
Dr Olivier Uwishema
|
29
|
Rwanda
|
Founder, Oli Health Magazine Organization (OHMO)
|
Medicine/Research
|
Hansel Ndu Okeke
|
28
|
Nigeria
|
Co-founder and CEO, Weevil Company
|
Technology
|
Oluwabusayo Victoria Abiri
|
29
|
Nigeria
|
Founder and CEO, Koko By Khloe
|
Beauty and Skincare
|
Germain Ndu-Okeke
|
24
|
Nigeria
|
Co-founder and Chief Operation Officer, Weevil Company
|
Technology
|
Jacques Jordaan
|
27
|
South Africa
|
Co-founder and Director, Specno
|
Entrepreneur/Technology
|
Blessing Joel Abeng
|
28
|
Nigeria
|
Co-founder and Director of Communications, Ingressive For Good
|
Branding and Communications
|
Cody Gordon
|
26
|
South Africa
|
Co-founder and CEO, CG Technology Group (be frank, Constructive Candor and It’sOk)
|
Mental Health Technology
|
Jessica Mshama
|
27
|
Tanzania
|
Founder and CEO, Nakua Na Taifa Langu, Director of Assumpter Digital Schools
|
Entrepreneur/Social Impact
|
Sharva Hassamal
|
29
|
Mauritius
|
Founder, Portage Labs
|
Information Technology
|
Mhlengi Mluleki Ngcobo
|
28
|
South Africa
|
Founder and CEO, CoffeeMM
|
Agriculture
|
Cheslin Denman
|
29
|
South Africa
|
Managing Director and Co-Founder, Trustlink Africa Hub
|
Fintech
|
Alessandrio Bergman
|
29
|
South Africa
|
Founder, SYNC Model Management
|
Fashion and Marketing
|
Mutethia Mbaabu
|
29
|
Kenya
|
Co-founder and CEO, MarketForce
|
E-Commerce