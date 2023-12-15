The sports category has moved to a new website.

Top 10 African cities with the best quality of living

Victor Oluwole

Mercer’s Quality of Living data assesses the practicalities of daily life for expatriate employees and their families in assignment locations worldwide. The report provides valuable information and hardship premium recommendations for most major cities throughout the world.

Here are the bottom 10 cities for expats from the 50 included in the report.
  • Port Louis, Mauritius, is considered the city with the best living standards and safety in Africa.
  • Victoria, the capital of Seychelles, is ranked second in Africa.
  • Other African cities with a relatively high quality of living include Rabat and Casablanca in Morocco, and Tunis in Tunisia.

According to the report, Port Louis, located in Mauritius, is the city with the best living standards and safest in Africa; it is followed by Victoria, the capital of Seychelles, which holds the 98th position in the ranking.

South Africa has several cities featured in the ranking, including Cape Town (102nd), Johannesburg (105th), and Durban (110th). Other notable cities in Africa with a relatively high quality of living include Rabat, Morocco (127th), Tunis, Tunisia (131st), and Casablanca, Morocco (136th).

Locations with lower quality of living include several African cities, including N’Djamena (Chad), Bangui (Central African Republic) and Khartoum (Sudan), rank 236th, 239th and 241st, respectively.

Globally, Vienna, Austria tops the quality of living ranking for 2023. Known for its rich history, stunning architecture, and vibrant cultural scene, Vienna offers its residents a high standard of living in various aspects.

It is followed by Zurich, Switzerland and Aukland, New Zealand, in second and third place, respectively. Places with lower quality of living include several African cities –N’Djamena (Chad), Bangui (Central African Republic) and Khartoum (Sudan), rank 236th, 239th and 241st, respectively.

According to Mercer, there is a correlation between the cost and quality of living across selected cities around the world. The survey also shows that countries with a high quality of living provide their citizens and expatriates with access to excellent healthcare, education, infrastructure, social services, and affordable housing.

Rank City Country
1 Port Louis Mauritius
2 Victoria Seychelles
3 Cape Town South Africa
4 Johannesburg South Africa
5 Durban South Africa
6 Rabat Morocco
7 Tunis Tunisia
8 Casablanca Morocco
9 Windhoek Namibia
10 Gaborone Botswana
Victor Oluwole

