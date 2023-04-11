The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

Top 10 African countries where it is most expensive to eat

Chinedu Okafor
Carnivore Restaurant in Kenya
Carnivore Restaurant in Kenya
  • Business Insider Africa presents the top 10 African countries with the highest food prices. 
  • This list is courtesy of Numbeo, one of the world’s most reliant data sites for economic indexes, and the data included in its cost of living metrics.
  • The food price index is based on Business Insider Africa's weighted average of Numbeo's groceries index and restaurant index. 

Food is a basic necessity for survival and a fundamental component of our daily lives. However, for many people around the world, the cost of food can be a significant burden on their finances. Expensive food prices in countries can profoundly impact people's ability to afford nutritious and healthy meals, which can ultimately affect their health and well-being.

Recommended articles

One of the primary reasons for expensive food prices in countries is supply and demand. As the population grows, so does the demand for food. When the supply of food is limited, prices can increase, making it more expensive for people to buy the food they need. Additionally, changes in weather patterns, natural disasters, and other factors affecting food production and distribution can lead to price fluctuations.

Furthermore, production, processing, and transportation costs can also affect food prices. If the cost of producing, processing, and transporting food is high, the prices of food products can also be high. This can happen when there is a shortage of resources, such as water or land, or when energy prices are high, which can increase the cost of transportation and production.

Because food is the most essential commodity in any economy, considering the amount a country's residents spend on feeding and living would help give an insight into the cost and standard of living in said region.

ADVERTISEMENT

Numbeo, one of the world’s most profound data and research platforms, twice a year, computes data that determines the countries with the highest cost of living globally. Some of the indexes used to create the list includes the cost of feeding, particularly prices of groceries, and restaurants in the country.

Numbeo relies on user inputs and manually collected data from authoritative sources (websites of supermarkets, taxi company websites, governmental institutions, newspaper articles, other surveys, etc.) to get its indexes.

The manually collected data from established sources are then entered into the platform’s database twice a year. A more comprehensive breakdown of the methodology is available on Numbeo’s website.

Below is the list of the top 10 African countries where it is most expensive to eat. The food price index is based on Business Insider’s weighted average of Numbeo’s groceries index and restaurant index.

Rank Countries Food price index Groceries index Restaurant index
1. Senegal 40.7 38.1 43.3
2. Mauritius 37.0 41.6 32.3
3 Namibia 35.0 30.9 39.1
4 Zimbabwe 33.6 35.0 32.5
5 South Africa 32.5 30.1 34.8
6. Botswana 31.6 30.5 32.7
7 Ivory Coast 31.4 35.2 27.5
8 Kenya 28.4 29.8 27.0
9 Cameroon 28.1 33.8 22.3
10. Nigeria 27.3 32.4 22.2
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Nigerians abandon local sim cards, leading to 96.7 million inactive mobile lines

Nigerians abandon local sim cards, leading to 96.7 million inactive mobile lines

Top 10 African countries where it is most expensive to eat

Top 10 African countries where it is most expensive to eat

TECNO announces pre-order of the new PHANTOM V-Fold flagship device

TECNO announces pre-order of the new PHANTOM V-Fold flagship device

Tanzania hits $1.2 billion (Sh2.8 trillion) in investment in just 3 months

Tanzania hits $1.2 billion (Sh2.8 trillion) in investment in just 3 months

Mama Ngina's Sh679K paycheck: What you need to know

Mama Ngina's Sh679K paycheck: What you need to know

Top 10 African countries with the highest cost of living in 2023

Top 10 African countries with the highest cost of living in 2023

The US Treasury Secretary is urging for a quick solution to Zambia and Ghana debt problems

The US Treasury Secretary is urging for a quick solution to Zambia and Ghana debt problems

Egypt is a few points shy of having its worst-ever inflation rate

Egypt is a few points shy of having its worst-ever inflation rate

The Ugandan currency faces a new threat despite performing well since December

The Ugandan currency faces a new threat despite performing well since December

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top 10 African countries with the lowest cost of living in 2023

Top 10 African countries with the lowest cost of living in 2023

Debt in Africa

Top 5 African countries with the worst debt crises in 2023

The Nairobi City skyline

Why African billionaires are fleeing their home continent - Report

Ugandan Shillings

The Ugandan currency faces a new threat despite performing well since December