- The World Education Forum consulted 140 countries, including 38 African countries, in identifying the finest education systems based on skill development.
- The report used the overall level of labour competence as well as the amount and quality of schooling in each nation to determine its criteria.
- The report found that digital literacy, interpersonal skills, and the capacity to think critically and creatively are all factors to consider.
Top 10 African countries with the best education system (in 2022)
Educational growth in African countries ensures that better academic requirements can be implemented to grow a literate nation. While many African countries are still developing, some have shown significant educational progress.
“Education,” as Nelson Mandela said, “is the most powerful weapon you can use to change the world.” So, which African countries have the best education system? Using data from the World Education Forum 2021 rankings, here are the top 10 African countries with the best education system so far.
1. Seychelles
An Island country in East Africa with a population of 98,347 people, Seychelles is the first and only African country to fully accomplish UNESCO’s “education for all” aim. The country's educational system is also the only one in Africa to be ranked among the top 50 systems in the world, placing 43rd overall, ahead of Ukraine, Hungary, Russia, and the United Arab Emirates. It holds the position for the best education system in Africa, with 69.3 points.
2. Tunisia
The Tunisian educational system ranks 71st among the best worldwide, with a 61.4 points rate of excellence. This country has invested 20% of its national budget into the educational sector and ranks 49th position for School life expectancy and 51st for Pupil-to-teacher ratio in primary education.
3. Mauritius
This country is rated the 3rd best in Africa with 61 points in the educational system and ranks 74th in the global education system. Schooling in Mauritius is compulsory up to the age of 16. The country is also ranked 47th in the world in vocational training because of its reputation for providing high-quality programs.
4. South Africa
The literacy rate in South Africa is 94 per cent. This country is rated the 4th best country in Africa in educational development with 58.4 points. It also holds the 84th position in the global education system.
5. Algeria
Algeria is the second country with the best education system in North Africa. It is the 5th best in Africa with 57.4 points, and the literacy rate in the country is 75%.
6. Botswana
Botswana holds the 6th position in Africa with a score of 56.7 points. It is also rated the 92nd best country in the Global education system. With a population of 2.3 million, the literacy rate in Botswana is 88%.
7. Kenya
Kenya ranks 7th in Africa with 55.4 points and is rated the 95th best country in the world, with a 78.7% literacy rate. It is estimated that the Kenyan government invests 17.58% of its budget in the educational sector.
8. Cape-Verde
Cape Verde ranks 98th in the global education system and number 8th in Africa, with 53.3 points.
9. Egypt
Egypt is ranked 9th in Africa with 52.8 points. The country is also rated the 99th best country in the world, with the rate of 71% literacy rate.
10. Namibia
Namibia has a population of 2.34 million, and the country is ranked 100th in the global education system and 10th in Africa, with a score of 52.7 points.
The literacy rate in Namibia is 88.2%.
