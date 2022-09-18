Top 10 African countries with the best education system (in 2022)

Educational growth in African countries ensures that better academic requirements can be implemented to grow a literate nation. While many African countries are still developing, some have shown significant educational progress.

“Education,” as Nelson Mandela said, “is the most powerful weapon you can use to change the world.” So, which African countries have the best education system? Using data from the World Education Forum 2021 rankings, here are the top 10 African countries with the best education system so far.

1. Seychelles

An Island country in East Africa with a population of 98,347 people, Seychelles is the first and only African country to fully accomplish UNESCO’s “education for all” aim. The country's educational system is also the only one in Africa to be ranked among the top 50 systems in the world, placing 43rd overall, ahead of Ukraine, Hungary, Russia, and the United Arab Emirates. It holds the position for the best education system in Africa, with 69.3 points.

2. Tunisia

The Tunisian educational system ranks 71st among the best worldwide, with a 61.4 points rate of excellence. This country has invested 20% of its national budget into the educational sector and ranks 49th position for School life expectancy and 51st for Pupil-to-teacher ratio in primary education.

3. Mauritius

This country is rated the 3rd best in Africa with 61 points in the educational system and ranks 74th in the global education system. Schooling in Mauritius is compulsory up to the age of 16. The country is also ranked 47th in the world in vocational training because of its reputation for providing high-quality programs.

4. South Africa

The literacy rate in South Africa is 94 per cent. This country is rated the 4th best country in Africa in educational development with 58.4 points. It also holds the 84th position in the global education system.

5. Algeria

Algeria is the second country with the best education system in North Africa. It is the 5th best in Africa with 57.4 points, and the literacy rate in the country is 75%.

6. Botswana

Botswana holds the 6th position in Africa with a score of 56.7 points. It is also rated the 92nd best country in the Global education system. With a population of 2.3 million, the literacy rate in Botswana is 88%.

7. Kenya

Kenya ranks 7th in Africa with 55.4 points and is rated the 95th best country in the world, with a 78.7% literacy rate. It is estimated that the Kenyan government invests 17.58% of its budget in the educational sector.

8. Cape-Verde

Cape Verde ranks 98th in the global education system and number 8th in Africa, with 53.3 points.

9. Egypt

Egypt is ranked 9th in Africa with 52.8 points. The country is also rated the 99th best country in the world, with the rate of 71% literacy rate.

10. Namibia

Namibia has a population of 2.34 million, and the country is ranked 100th in the global education system and 10th in Africa, with a score of 52.7 points.