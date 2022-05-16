RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

Top 10 African countries with the highest corporate tax rates

Authors:

Victor Oluwole

In this article, we are going to list the top 10 major economies in Africa by gross domestic product (GDP) with the highest corporate tax rates.

Corporate tax rates vary across the globe and reflect the unique economic needs of every country. Countries rich in natural resources, for example, often generate a bulk of their tax revenue from high corporate taxes on oil and natural gas companies, allowing other industries to operate in a relatively low-tax environment.

While Africa has some of the least competitive tax rates of any continent, there is still a high degree of variation among the countries.

To determine how small businesses are taxed, OnDeck collated the amount of tax small businesses pay in 200 countries. So without further ado, let's see the major economies in Africa where corporations have to play their part in improving the economy:

How Small Businesses are Taxed Africa
How Small Businesses are Taxed Africa Ondeck

Nigeria - $30,000

Microsoft's Africa development centre in Lagos Nigeria
Microsoft's Africa development centre in Lagos Nigeria BI Africa

While Nigeria's economy has been affected in recent years and inflation has further affected the country, it still maintains a really high corporate tax rate at 30%.

South Africa - $28000

Johannesburg, South Africa..
Johannesburg, South Africa.. 8dc0a35a-360c-4218-a38c-051b250bae16

South Africa’s average tax rate for corporations has consistently hovered at the 28% mark over the past decade.

Kenya - $30,000

nairobi city
nairobi city via Google Images

East Africa has multiple entries in the list of countries with the highest corporate tax rates, and Kenya kicks off this list.

Ethiopia - $30,000

The new headquarters of the Commercial Bank of Ethiopia (CBE) in Addis Ababa.
The new headquarters of the Commercial Bank of Ethiopia (CBE) in Addis Ababa. Pulse Live Kenya

Ethiopia is another East African country with a really high corporate tax rate in the region.

Ghana - $25,000

Accra, the capital, administrative and economic city of Ghana, is the largest in Ghana
Accra, the capital, administrative and economic city of Ghana, is the largest in Ghana via Google Images

Ghana's average tax rate for corporations has consistently hovered at the 25% mark over the past decade.

Cote d’Ivoire - $25000

Abidjan Plateau vu d'un bateau bus
Abidjan Plateau vu d'un bateau bus Abidjan Plateau vu d'un bateau bus Pulse Côte d'Ivoire

On average, the corporate tax rate for Cote d’Ivoire is 25.0%, roughly in line with the global average.

Angola - $25,000

Angola-luanda [Africa]
Angola-luanda [Africa] Pulse Nigeria

The government generates the bulk of its revenue from national oil and gas companies and, as a result, offers low corporate tax rates.

Tanzania - $30,000

Tanzania City Residents waiting for Rapid Transit bus (World Bank Group)
Tanzania City Residents waiting for Rapid Transit bus (World Bank Group) World Bank Group

While East Africa has some of the highest corporate tax rates in Africa, there is still a high degree of variation among countries in the region. In Tanzania, the average tax rate is over 30%

DR Congo - $30,000

Skyline view of Kinshasa - Democratic Republic of the Congo
Skyline view of Kinshasa - Democratic Republic of the Congo via Google Images

Cameroon - $30,800

Cameroon
Cameroon via Google Images

The corporate tax rate in Cameroon has increased to 30.8% and has remained at the same level ever since, making it one of the countries with the highest corporate tax rates.

