Top 10 African countries with the highest Gross National Income Per Capita

[GNI = GDP + Money flowing from overseas – Money flowing to foreign countries]

Top 10 African countries with the highest GNI per capita according to World Bank’s latest Gross National Income per capita report

Countries use various measures to gauge their wealth. Below we outline the top 10 African countries based on total income earned by a nation’s people and businesses, including economic aid and investment income, regardless of where they earned it.

Seychelles – $28,050

In 2021, GNI per capita for Seychelles was $28,050. GNI per capita of Seychelles increased from $12,810 in 2002 to $28,050 in 2021, growing at an average annual rate of 4.32%.

Mauritius – 25,530

In 2021, GNI per capita for Mauritius was $25,530. GNI per capita of Mauritius increased from $9,720 in 2002 to $25,530 in 2021, growing at an average annual rate of 5.39%.

Libya – $23,550

In 2021, GNI per capita for Libya was $23,550. Though Libya GNI per capita fluctuated substantially in recent years, it tended to decrease through 2002 - 2021, ending at $23,550 in 2021.

Botswana – $16,650

In 2021, GNI per capita for Botswana was $16,650. GNI per capita of Botswana increased from $7,800 in 2002 to $16,650 in 2021, growing at an average annual rate of 4.26%.

Gabon – $14,560

In 2021, GNI per capita for Gabon was $14,560. Though Gabon GNI per capita fluctuated substantially in recent years, it tended to increase through 2002 - 2021, ending at $14,560 in 2021.

South Africa – $14,140

In 2021, GNI per capita for South Africa was $14,140. GNI per capita of South Africa increased from $8,950 in 2002 to $14,140 in 2021, growing at an average annual rate of 2.49%.

Equatorial Guinea – $13,520

In 2021, GNI per capita for Equatorial Guinea was $13,520. Though Equatorial Guinea GNI per capita fluctuated substantially in recent years, it tended to increase from 2002 - 2021, ending at $13,520 in 2021.

Egypt – $12,910

In 2021, GNI per capita for Egypt was $12,910. GNI per capita of Egypt increased from $6,140 in 2002 to $12,910 in 2021, growing at an average annual rate of 4.07%.

Algeria – $11,750

In 2021, GNI per capita for Algeria was $11,750. GNI per capita of Algeria increased from $8,920 in 2002 to $11,750 in 2021, growing at an average annual rate of 1.55%.

Tunisia – $11,270

In 2021, GNI per capita for Tunisia was $11,270. GNI per capita of Tunisia increased from $6,510 in 2002 to $11,270 in 2021, growing at an average annual rate of 3.01%.

