Top 10 African countries with the highest population growth in 2023

Chinedu Okafor
  • Business Insider Africa presents the top 10 African countries with the highest population growth in 2023. 
  • This list is courtesy of the World Population Review.
  • Niger had the highest growth rate.

With 2024 one month away, it is safe to say that Africa has grown in a number of ways, including in its population levels.

Considered a developing economy with the youngest demographic of any continent, it’s no surprise that Africa’s population rate is on the rise, with a report by the UN noting that Nigeria will almost double its population by 2050 to an estimated 377 million.

Having said that, we can deduce that Africa stands at the crossroads of demographic transformation. The continent's population growth has been a subject of considerable attention and discussion, with both challenges and opportunities emerging as key themes.

Understanding the nuances of this demographic shift is crucial for policymakers, economists, and global citizens alike while studying the projections based on current trends will help the aforementioned stakeholders better prepare for harnessing this growth rather than crumbling under its weight.

In 2023 countries in Africa experienced varying levels of population growth.

According to WorldPopulationReview, a platform that tracks the live population changes in every country, Niger had the highest population growth rate at 3.8% and ranks 3rd globally.

Seven of the top ten countries with the highest population growth between 2022 and 2023 are African. Also, fourteen of the top twenty are African, highlighting just how rapidly the African population is growing when compared to other regions.

With that said below are the top 10 African countries with the highest population growth in from 2022 to 2023.

Rank Country 2023 Population 2022 population Growth rate World Rank
1. Niger 27,604,215 26,207,977 3.8% 3rd
2. Democratic Republic of Congo 103,575,710 99,010,212 3.29% 4th
3. Chad 18,501,137 17,723,315 3.13% 5th
4. Mali 23,575,037 22,593,590 3.1% 6th
5. Somalia 18,363,448 17,597,511 3.1% 7th
6. Angola 37,124,342 35,588,987 3.08% 8th
7. Tanzania 68,215,855 65,497,748 2.96% 10th
8. Central Republic Africa 5,808,586 5,579,144 2.92% 12th
9. Uganda 49,111,255 47,249,585 2.82% 13th
10. Mozambique 34,274,977 32,969,518 2.81% 14th
