Top 10 African countries with the largest foreign investments

However, according to a report put out by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), on the 5th of July 2023, titled, ”World Investment Report 2023” Africa has experienced a steep decline in the value of FDIs intended for the emerging continent.
The report shows that foreign direct investment (FDI) flows to Africa decreased from a record $80 billion in 2021 to $45 billion in 2022. They represented 3.5% of all FDI worldwide.
Greenfield project announcements increased by 39% to a total of 766. Africa was home to six of the top 15 greenfield mega projects (those costing more than $10 billion) that were announced in 2022.
The report also notes that the deficit has increased from $2.5 trillion in 2015, when the SDGs were established, to around $4 trillion annually.
A quick rundown on the report shows that In North Africa, Egypt saw FDI more than double to $11 billion as a result of increased cross-border merger and acquisition (M&A) sales. Nigeria saw FDI flows turn negative to -$187 million as a result of equity divestments. FDI flows to Ghana fell by 39%.
In East Africa, flows to Ethiopia decreased by 14%, and the country remained the second-largest FDI recipient in the sub-Saharan region. FDI to Uganda grew by 39%. To be more specific with figures below are 10 African countries with the highest foreign direct investment in 2022.
PS: This list contains only countries mentioned in the report.
|Rank
|Country
|
FDI
|
1.
|
Egypt
|
$11 billion
|
2.
|
South Africa
|
$9 billion
|
3.
|
Ethiopia
|
$3.7 billion
|
4.
|
Senegal
|
$2.6 billion
|
5.
|
Morocco
|
$2.1 billion
|
6.
|
Democratic Republic of Congo
|
$1.8 billion
|
7.
|
Ghana
|
$1.5 billion
|
8.
|
Uganda
|
$1.5 billion
|
9.
|
Tanzania
|
$.1.1 billion
|
10.
|
Zambia
|
$116 million