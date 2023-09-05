The sports category has moved to a new website.

Top 10 African countries with the largest foreign investments

Chinedu Okafor
FDI data from UNCTAD 2021
  • Business Insider Africa presents the top 10 African countries with the largest foreign investments.
  • This list is courtesy of UNCTAD’s World Investment Report 2023 published on 5 July.
  • The reports show that Greenfield project announcements increased by 39% to a total of 766. 

Africa, often referred to as the "next frontier" for economic growth and development, is gradually becoming a hotspot for Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs). This continent, rich in natural resources, youthful demographics, and untapped markets, is attracting a growing number of international investors.

However, according to a report put out by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), on the 5th of July 2023, titled, ”World Investment Report 2023” Africa has experienced a steep decline in the value of FDIs intended for the emerging continent.

The report shows that foreign direct investment (FDI) flows to Africa decreased from a record $80 billion in 2021 to $45 billion in 2022. They represented 3.5% of all FDI worldwide.

For context, see the massive difference in FDI figures for the 2021, compared to the figures listed below.

Greenfield project announcements increased by 39% to a total of 766. Africa was home to six of the top 15 greenfield mega projects (those costing more than $10 billion) that were announced in 2022.

The report also notes that the deficit has increased from $2.5 trillion in 2015, when the SDGs were established, to around $4 trillion annually.

A quick rundown on the report shows that In North Africa, Egypt saw FDI more than double to $11 billion as a result of increased cross-border merger and acquisition (M&A) sales. Nigeria saw FDI flows turn negative to -$187 million as a result of equity divestments. FDI flows to Ghana fell by 39%.

In East Africa, flows to Ethiopia decreased by 14%, and the country remained the second-largest FDI recipient in the sub-Saharan region. FDI to Uganda grew by 39%. To be more specific with figures below are 10 African countries with the highest foreign direct investment in 2022.

PS: This list contains only countries mentioned in the report.

Rank Country FDI
1. Egypt $11 billion
2. South Africa $9 billion
3. Ethiopia $3.7 billion
4. Senegal $2.6 billion
5. Morocco $2.1 billion
6. Democratic Republic of Congo $1.8 billion
7. Ghana $1.5 billion
8. Uganda $1.5 billion
9. Tanzania $.1.1 billion
10. Zambia $116 million
Chinedu Okafor

