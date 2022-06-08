Top 10 African countries with the largest gold reserves

- Algeria is the African country with the largest gold holding, at 174 metric tons.
- The North African country was followed by South Africa, with official gold reserves reaching 125 metric tons.
In March this year, the price of Gold reached $2,069.25 an ounce, a figure very close to the all-time high it reached in early August 2020. According to financial experts, geopolitical tension caused by the Russian-Ukraine war is sinking the world's big stock markets leaving investors to run towards what they perceive as safe-haven assets such as the dollar, gold, or bonds.