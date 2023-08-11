Top 10 African countries with the lowest fuel price in 2023

- Business Insider Africa presents the top 10 African countries with the lowest fuel prices in 2023.
- The list is courtesy of GlobalPetrolPrices.com, a platform that updates fuel prices across the globe daily.
- Most African countries sell at or below the global average price of $1.33 per liter.
It is common knowledge that the cost of fuel in any given region has a significant effect on the economy. The cost of fuel, especially gasoline, and diesel, has an impact on a number of areas of everyday living, including consumer spending habits and transportation expenditures. Some areas have recently seen periods of extraordinarily low gasoline costs, which offer both advantages and drawbacks.