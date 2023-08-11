Top 10 African countries with the lowest fuel price in 2023

The effects of rising fuel prices are having a severe impact on the African economy, as they do on many other countries across the globe. Numerous industries, including transportation, social welfare, economic development, and inflation, are significantly impacted by fuel costs. As countries across Africa seek sustainable growth, the challenge of managing rising fuel prices presents a complex conundrum that requires rigorous research and innovative solutions.

However, there are countries on the continent that still enjoy a relatively low cost of fuel. Simply put, a number of African countries sell fuel below the global average price of $1.33 per liter, while some sell fuel at an inconveniently high cost, especially when you consider the entire economy of such regions. Only 13 African nations sell at or above the world average price, highlighting Africa’s capacity to mitigate the global energy crisis.

The ten African nations with the lowest fuel prices are shown below. The list is courtesy of GlobalPetrolPrices.com, a platform that updates fuel prices across the globe daily.

ADVERTISEMENT