Top 10 African countries with the lowest inflation rate mid-way into 2023

- Business Insider Africa presents the top 10 African countries with the best inflation rate, mid-way into 2023.
- This list is courtesy of Trading Economics, a data platform adept at keeping track of global inflation and interest rates of every country.
- Seychelles and Burkina Faso both have a negative inflation value.
As one of the most important measures of price stability, inflation has a large role in the world of economic indicators. While low inflation rates can actually be beneficial for countries and build an atmosphere that is favorable to sustained growth and development, inflation is frequently linked with negative connotations. A number of countries on the African continent have benefited from having low inflation rates, bringing about several advantages that support economic stability and development.