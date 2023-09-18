The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

Top 10 African countries with the lowest interest rates in September and their global rank

Chinedu Okafor
Top 10 African countries with the lowest interest rates in September and their global rank
Top 10 African countries with the lowest interest rates in September and their global rank
  • Business Insider Africa presents the top 10 African countries with the lowest interest rates in September and their global rank.
  • This list is courtesy of Trading Economics a data platform that offers its customers precise data for 196 nations. 
  • The figures below represent the interest rates of each country as of the last day of August.

Many African countries suffered for decades with high inflation rates and unstable economies, resulting in double-digit interest rates that discouraged investors and hampered economic growth.

Recommended articles

However, there has been considerable success in recent years in lowering said high-interest rates. This is hardly surprising given that most African nations are currently considered developing.

The interest rate at which a nation's central bank loans money to commercial banks or other financial institutions is known as the national interest rate. It acts as a standard for other interest rates in the economy, such as those on savings accounts, business loans, and mortgages. This rate is a tool that central banks employ to manage the money supply, inflation, and general economic expansion.

One primary reason for low-interest rates in African countries is the pursuit of economic growth. Lower rates can encourage borrowing for investment in businesses and infrastructure, leading to increased economic activity. This can be especially vital for emerging economies seeking to attract foreign investment and spur domestic entrepreneurship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some other reasons a low-interest rate positively impacts the African economy include inflation control, foreign investment, and debt sustainability, all of which have become major agendas for the administrations of the aforementioned developing nations, however not every African country boasts the same interest rates.

Because of disparities in economic conditions, monetary policies, and financial market development, interest rates in Africa vary greatly from nation to country. Because Africa is a varied continent with economies at varying stages of development, interest rates can range from extremely high to extremely low. The African countries with the lowest interest rates in September are shown below.

The figures below represent the interest rates of each country as of the last day of August. This list below is courtesy of Trading Economics, a data platform that offers its customers precise data for 196 nations, including historical data and projections for more than 20 million economic indicators, currency rates, stock market indices, government bond yields, and commodity prices.

Read also: Top 10 African countries with highest interest rates in September and their global rank

Rank Country Interest rate Global rank
1. Cape Verde 1% 4th
2. Seychelles 2% 8th
3. Botswana 2.65% 12th
4. Algeria 3% 14th
5. Libya 3% 16th
6. Morocco 3% 18th
7. Mauritius 4.5% 36th
8. Benin 5% 39th
9. Burkina Faso 5% 40th
10. Cameroon 5% 41st
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

TECNO launches CAMON 20 series Mr Doodle Edition with world-first graffiti-style back cover in Kenya

TECNO launches CAMON 20 series Mr Doodle Edition with world-first graffiti-style back cover in Kenya

Top 10 African countries with the lowest interest rates in September and their global rank

Top 10 African countries with the lowest interest rates in September and their global rank

Top 4 remote jobs on Kenyan minds, according to Google

Top 4 remote jobs on Kenyan minds, according to Google

Top 10 African countries with the strongest soft power influence over the world

Top 10 African countries with the strongest soft power influence over the world

How Afripods CEO Molly Jensen is leading the podcast wave sweeping Africa

How Afripods CEO Molly Jensen is leading the podcast wave sweeping Africa

PHOTOS: Kenyan running $3.5 million business empire in U.S. impresses Ruto

PHOTOS: Kenyan running $3.5 million business empire in U.S. impresses Ruto

High cost of 5G puts off most Kenyan mobile users - report

High cost of 5G puts off most Kenyan mobile users - report

Google boss breaks silence on termination of Andrew Kibe's YouTube channel

Google boss breaks silence on termination of Andrew Kibe's YouTube channel

African Development Bank and South Korea strengthen ties for development

African Development Bank and South Korea strengthen ties for development

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top 10 African countries with the highest debt-to-GDP ratio

Top 10 African countries with the highest debt-to-GDP ratio

Polygamy

Exploring polygamy: Top 10 African countries where the practice thrives

Fuel vessels

Top 10 African countries with the highest fuel prices in September compared to August

Pressure from the IMF to tax all essential goods in Kenya seems to be getting to President Ruto

Pressure from IMF to tax all essential goods in Kenya seems to be getting to President Ruto