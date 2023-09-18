Top 10 African countries with the lowest interest rates in September and their global rank

However, there has been considerable success in recent years in lowering said high-interest rates. This is hardly surprising given that most African nations are currently considered developing.

The interest rate at which a nation's central bank loans money to commercial banks or other financial institutions is known as the national interest rate. It acts as a standard for other interest rates in the economy, such as those on savings accounts, business loans, and mortgages. This rate is a tool that central banks employ to manage the money supply, inflation, and general economic expansion.

One primary reason for low-interest rates in African countries is the pursuit of economic growth. Lower rates can encourage borrowing for investment in businesses and infrastructure, leading to increased economic activity. This can be especially vital for emerging economies seeking to attract foreign investment and spur domestic entrepreneurship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some other reasons a low-interest rate positively impacts the African economy include inflation control, foreign investment, and debt sustainability, all of which have become major agendas for the administrations of the aforementioned developing nations, however not every African country boasts the same interest rates.

Because of disparities in economic conditions, monetary policies, and financial market development, interest rates in Africa vary greatly from nation to country. Because Africa is a varied continent with economies at varying stages of development, interest rates can range from extremely high to extremely low. The African countries with the lowest interest rates in September are shown below.

The figures below represent the interest rates of each country as of the last day of August. This list below is courtesy of Trading Economics, a data platform that offers its customers precise data for 196 nations, including historical data and projections for more than 20 million economic indicators, currency rates, stock market indices, government bond yields, and commodity prices.