Top 10 largest oil-producing nations in Africa mid-way into 2023

Chinedu Okafor
An oil rig used in drilling at the Ngamia-1 well on Block 10BB, in the Lokichar basin, which is part of the East African Rift System, is seen in Turkana County.
  • Business Insider Africa presents the top 10 largest oil-producing nations in Africa.
  • This list is courtesy of Trading Economics a data platform that offers its customers precise data for 196 nations.
  • Also, this list covers oil production data, dating back to as far back as April 2023, considering nations with outdated figures. 

Africa is a continent of remarkable diversity, not only in its cultures, languages, and landscapes but also in its vast natural resources. With a wealth of mineral wealth, agricultural potential, and burgeoning industries, several nations across the continent have established themselves as top producers. These leading nations play a pivotal role in advancing Africa's economic prospects and fostering regional and continental development.

However, challenges such as inequality, infrastructure deficits, and governance issues persist and require concerted efforts to address. Regardless of said inequalities, Africa continues to provide its quota of resources to the entire planet, and petroleum products are no exceptions.

Africa is home to some of the world's major oil-producing countries. Among the top African oil producers are Nigeria, Angola, Algeria, Egypt, and Libya. These nations have substantial oil reserves that have attracted international interest and investment. Oil production contributes significantly to their GDPs and export revenues.

Amidst these predominant oil giants exist other African countries that also produce a substantial amount of oil. Below are 10 of the top oil-producing countries on the continent.

See the earlier variation of the list published in February 2023, courtesy of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

This list below is courtesy of Trading Economics, a data platform that offers its customers precise data for 196 nations, including historical data and projections for more than 20 million economic indicators, currency rates, stock market indices, government bond yields, and commodity prices.

Also, this list covers oil production data, dating back to as April 2023, considering nations with outdated figures, but primarily the list covers oil production of May, June, and July. The figures are presented in barrels per day, BBL/D/1K.

Rank Country Oil-production figures (BBL/D/1K) Month
1. Libya 1173 July
2. Angola 1149 July
3. Nigeria 1081 July
4. Algeria 955 July
5. Egypt 565 May
6. Republic of the Congo 282 July
7. Gabon 193 July
8. Sudan 187 April
9. Ghana 175 April
10. Chad 88 April
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

