The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

Top 10 most desirable companies that Africans want to work for

Chinedu Okafor
UN House in Senegal
UN House in Senegal
  • Business Insider Africa presents the top 10 most desirable companies that Africans want to work for. 
  • This list is courtesy of Switch On Business, a business research platform. 
  • The list covers companies that are most searched on Google per country. 

People frequently hope to work for organizations that provide more than simply a wage.

Recommended articles

Employees look for workplaces that value their health, development, and fulfillment in the job, and in turn, these companies are successful and productive because they not only draw in top talent but also keep it.

However, some companies are desired based on their sheer magnitude. Whatever the case may be, each region has those companies that everyone aspires to work for, and Africa is no exception.

Millions of African job seekers look for employment possibilities online each month, but which employers do they prioritize? Switch On Business, a business research platform recently released a report to address this question.

ADVERTISEMENT

Switch On Business used the Ahrefs Keyword Explorer to evaluate Google search volume data for job openings at various organizations in every nation, and then ranked the businesses within each country based on the quantity of monthly Google searches for each company name plus the term "careers."

The report shows that “thirteen African countries can count the United Nations or one of its agencies, UNHCR, Unicef, or the World Food Programme, as their most desirable workplace.”

The UN prioritizes Africa and tries to collaborate closely with residents there in order to "help Africa help itself." In actuality, 44,276 (35.3%) of the UN's 125,436 worldwide employees work in Africa. Below are the other top companies Africans are most vying for, and the specific regions were said companies are most desired.

Rank Company Number of Google inquiry Countries searching
1. Capitec Bank 25,000 South Africa
2. Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) 15,000 Kenya
3. Commercial International Bank (CIB) 3,900 Egypt
4. First Quantum Minerals 3,500 Zambia
5. United Nations 2,450 Burkina Faso, Cameroon, DRC, Mali, Rwanda, Senegal, Somalia
6. Debswana 1,900 Botswana
7. Newmont 1,800 Ghana
8. Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) 1,700 Nigeria
9. Emirates 1,600 Tunisia
10. Qatar Airways 1,400 Algeria
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Top 10 most desirable companies that Africans want to work for

Top 10 most desirable companies that Africans want to work for

How a bird flu outbreak is affecting the South African food market

How a bird flu outbreak is affecting the South African food market

Bolt to invest €100 million in Kenya despite its operational dispute with the government

Bolt to invest €100 million in Kenya despite its operational dispute with the government

IMF and World Bank in discussions with Kenya over $2 Billion Eurobond repayment

IMF and World Bank in discussions with Kenya over $2 Billion Eurobond repayment

10 African countries with the highest life expectancy

10 African countries with the highest life expectancy

KRA goes after tax cheats from over 130 countries with new system

KRA goes after tax cheats from over 130 countries with new system

Workplace loneliness is the modern pandemic damaging lives and hurting businesses

Workplace loneliness is the modern pandemic damaging lives and hurting businesses

Top 10 most expensive cities in Africa for the super wealthy

Top 10 most expensive cities in Africa for the super wealthy

President Ruto trademarks 'mambo ni matatu' phrase

President Ruto trademarks 'mambo ni matatu' phrase

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mauritius.

Top 10 most innovative African economies in 2023

Cape Town, South Africa

Top 10 most expensive cities in Africa for the super wealthy

Elderly Africans

10 African countries with the highest life expectancy

Telkom Kenya loses an alarming number of customers - here’s why

Telkom Kenya loses an alarming number of customers - here’s why