Top 10 most desirable companies that Africans want to work for

Employees look for workplaces that value their health, development, and fulfillment in the job, and in turn, these companies are successful and productive because they not only draw in top talent but also keep it.

However, some companies are desired based on their sheer magnitude. Whatever the case may be, each region has those companies that everyone aspires to work for, and Africa is no exception.

Millions of African job seekers look for employment possibilities online each month, but which employers do they prioritize? Switch On Business, a business research platform recently released a report to address this question.

Switch On Business used the Ahrefs Keyword Explorer to evaluate Google search volume data for job openings at various organizations in every nation, and then ranked the businesses within each country based on the quantity of monthly Google searches for each company name plus the term "careers."

The report shows that “thirteen African countries can count the United Nations or one of its agencies, UNHCR, Unicef, or the World Food Programme, as their most desirable workplace.”

The UN prioritizes Africa and tries to collaborate closely with residents there in order to "help Africa help itself." In actuality, 44,276 (35.3%) of the UN's 125,436 worldwide employees work in Africa. Below are the other top companies Africans are most vying for, and the specific regions were said companies are most desired.