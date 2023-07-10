The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

Top 10 most financially secretive African countries

Chinedu Okafor
Top 10 most financially secretive African countries
Top 10 most financially secretive African countries
  • Business Insider Africa presents the top 10 most financially secretive African countries.
  • This list is courtesy of a report done by the Tax Justice Network a platform that works to repair injustices by helping reprogramme tax and financial systems.
  • According to the Tax Justice Network, financial secrecy keeps tax abuse feasible, drug cartels bankable, and human trafficking profitable.

Financial secrecy continues to be a source of concern in today's world owing to how much it enables criminal activities such as money laundering, tax evasion, and corruption. Despite progress in promoting openness, several countries continue to be recognized as worldwide hotspots for financial secrecy.

Recommended articles

Some countries still struggle tremendously with this issue, while others have done a decent job of containing it. Which country has a high level of financial secrecy has been revealed by the Tax Justice Network’s Financial Secrecy Index. Tax Justice Network’s Financial is a platform that works to repair injustices by helping reprogramme tax and financial systems. The index ranks the countries and regions that are most involved in assisting people to conceal their financial affairs from the authorities.

The Financial Secrecy Index (FSI) calculates each jurisdiction's contribution to the global financial secrecy problem using both qualitative and quantitative data.

According to Tax Justice Network, financial secrecy refers to the use of complex financial mechanisms by wealthy individuals, multinational corporations, and criminals to hide their assets for the purpose of abusing tax or evading the rule of law. They also note that financial secrecy keeps tax abuse feasible, drug cartels bankable, and human trafficking profitable.

ADVERTISEMENT

The index highlights the rules that countries may alter to lessen their contribution to financial secrecy and identifies the largest providers of financial secrecy in the world.

The Secrecy Score for each jurisdiction is calculated from 20 Secrecy Indicators, designed to assess the legal framework, systems, and processes of each jurisdiction for their effectiveness at either permitting or preventing legal and financial secrecy for individuals and entities based elsewhere. The index grades each country’s tax and legal system with a “Secrecy Score” out of 100 where a zero represents no scope for financial secrecy and a 100 is unrestrained scope for financial secrecy.

Below are 10 African countries that rank the highest in the financial secrecy index

Rank Country Secrecy Score Financial secrecy Value Global rank
1. Angola 79 336 33rd
2. Algeria 79 335 34th
3. Liberia 73 286 40th
4. Kenya 67 282 41st
5. Nigeria 65 271 42nd
6. South Africa 60 261 46th
7. Mauritius 70 216 55th
8. Egypt 68 211 56th
9. Ghana 53 167 70th
10. Morocco 66 146 79th
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Egypt faces economic meltdown as it records its highest-ever inflation rate since 1958

Egypt faces economic meltdown as it records its highest-ever inflation rate since 1958

10 most peaceful African countries in 2023

10 most peaceful African countries in 2023

Top 10 most financially secretive African countries

Top 10 most financially secretive African countries

Best universities in Sub-Saharan Africa 2023, according to Times Higher Education

Best universities in Sub-Saharan Africa 2023, according to Times Higher Education

Newly elected Nigerian president Bola Tinubu secures the position of ECOWAS chairman

Newly elected Nigerian president Bola Tinubu secures the position of ECOWAS chairman

See why Kenya’s new deal with the European Union is making the rest of East Africa uneasy

See why Kenya’s new deal with the European Union is making the rest of East Africa uneasy

Why you should pay attention to the Twitter vs Threads battle

Why you should pay attention to the Twitter vs Threads battle

The inauguration of East Africa’s commercial and logistics center is less than a year away

The inauguration of East Africa’s commercial and logistics center is less than a year away

See why Nigeria has warned against doing business with Cameroon, Croatia, and Vietnam

See why Nigeria has warned against doing business with Cameroon, Croatia, and Vietnam

Pulse Sports

Kenyan driver impresses while driving a left-handed race car for the 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving a left-handed race car for the 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top 10 African countries with the strongest exchange rates

Top 10 African countries with the strongest currency exchange rates in 2023

The headquarters of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in Abuja

See why Nigeria has warned against doing business with Cameroon, Croatia, and Vietnam

Kenyan shilling notes

Concerns mount as Kenya's sliding Shilling forces borrowing

Africa Development Bank President, Akinwumi Adesina

See the $500 million deal between African Development Bank and the United States