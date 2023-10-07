The sports category has moved to a new website.

Top 10 most innovative African economies in 2023

Adekunle Agbetiloye
Mauritius.
  • Business Insider Africa presents the top 10 most innovative African economies in 2023
  • In recent years, the continent has seen a surge in entrepreneurial spirit, investment, and a growing emphasis on education and research.
  • The list is courtesy of the World Intellectual Property Organisation.

For centuries, innovation has been the driving force behind societal evolution. We have seen it propel nations forward, providing solutions to problems, creating economic prosperity, and enhancing their people’s quality of life.

Interestingly, the truth is that innovation knows no borders. The global enthusiasm for innovation has set the stage for a compelling competition for excellence. Countries are vying to outdo one another, not just in terms of technological breakthroughs, but also in fostering inclusive growth, sustainable development, and social well-being.

African countries for instance have recognized the vital role innovation plays in unlocking their potential and are making significant strides in this regard. In recent years, the continent has seen a surge in entrepreneurial spirit, investment, and a growing emphasis on education and research.

The World’s Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) recently released a report, "Global Innovation Index 2023: Innovation in the face of uncertainty" presenting a comprehensive assessment of innovation ecosystems across 132 countries, shedding light on their strengths and weaknesses through the analysis of 80 indicators, including research and development expenditure.

This year's report is unveiled against the backdrop of a world grappling with slow economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, soaring interest rates, and geopolitical conflicts.

Here are the top 10 most innovative African economies in 2023 according to the World Intellectual Property Organisation:

Rank Country Score Global rank
1 Mauritius 32.1 57th
2 South Africa 30.4 59th
3 Morocco 28.4 70th
4 Tunisia 26.9 79th
5 Botswana 24.6 85th
6 Egypt 24.6 86th
7 Cape Verde 23.3 91st
8 Senegal 22.5 93rd
9 Namibia 21.8 96th
10 Ghana 21.3 99th
