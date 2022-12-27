ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

Top 10 most used internet service providers in Nigeria in Q3 2022

Chinedu Okafor
Internet
Internet
  • Business Insider presents top 10 most used internet service providers in Nigeria in Q3 2022.
  • The list captures only dedicated internet service providers and not mobile network operators. 
  • The data to collate this list is courtesy of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

The internet penetration in Nigeria at 51% is by far one of the largest in Africa, thanks in no small measure to the country’s massive population size.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

As a result, the telecommunications industry in the country is not only a thriving one but also an ever-growing and developing one.

The country currently has a goal of bumping its current 51% penetration to 70% by 2025, which inadvertently means that the services of Internet Service Providers would be more extensively employed.

In 2022, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) licensed over 40 new Internet Service Providers (ISPs), including Elon Musk’s Starlink. This bumped up the number of ISPs to a total of 238.

These ISPs, as opposed to mobile network operators (MNOs) like MTN, 9Mobile, GLO, and Airtel, have a specific consumer base, which comprises majorly of offices, and not an all-encompassing market reach.

This explains why dedicated ISPs have a significantly lower market share than the aforementioned telecommunication conglomerates.

Regardless, there are ISPs in the country that record impressive subscription figures each annual quarter. Below are ten of them according to the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

Ten most used internet service providers in Nigeria in Q3 2022
Ten most used internet service providers in Nigeria in Q3 2022 curated content

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Top 10 most used internet service providers in Nigeria in Q3 2022

Top 10 most used internet service providers in Nigeria in Q3 2022

Game Store continues to hit roadblocks across Africa following its closure in Tanzania on Christmas day

Game Store continues to hit roadblocks across Africa following its closure in Tanzania on Christmas day

Africa’s richest woman Isabel dos Santos set to lose over $1 billion in asset on court order

Africa’s richest woman Isabel dos Santos set to lose over $1 billion in asset on court order

Christmas season in Rwanda hits a brick wall owing to some economic challenges

Christmas season in Rwanda hits a brick wall owing to some economic challenges

Kenya’s job market continues to stagnate despite economic success

Kenya’s job market continues to stagnate despite economic success

Local Nigerian farmers score a win against the powerful oil multinational Shell

Local Nigerian farmers score a win against the powerful oil multinational Shell

Top bursaries for South Africa in 2023

Top bursaries for South Africa in 2023

NSE share values fall deep amidst continuous US rate hikes

NSE share values fall deep amidst continuous US rate hikes

5 best Christmas destinations in Africa for tourists to visit this festive season

5 best Christmas destinations in Africa for tourists to visit this festive season

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Signing of the Standard Guage Railway deal

Tanzania partners with China on $2.2 billion deal to tear down borders with neighbouring countries

Tanzania meat export

See how Tanzania leveraged the world cup to make more money

Godwin Emefiele, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria

After arrest conspiracy, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria succumbs to pressure, raises withdrawals to N500k, N5m

Cedi

Ghanaian Cedi has regained 61% of its value after 54% drop all year round