Top 10 most valuable companies in Sub Saharan Africa, May 2022

Authors:

Victor Oluwole
  • MTN Group’s market capitalisation as of May 2022 was estimated at $20billion, making it the highest prized brand in Sub Saharan Africa.
  • Safaricom ranked second on the top 30 companies list with a market capitalisation of $8.9 billion, making it the most valuable brand in East Africa.
South Africa's multinational telecommunications company, MTN Group, has yet again maintained its position as the biggest company in Sub Saharan Africa (SSA) by market capitalisation, according to the latest monthly market report by AfricanFinaicials.

The latest report prepared by Hartland-Peel is an update as of May 2022 and covers the Top 30 companies in Sub-Sahara Africa ex SA by market capitalisation.

According to the report, MTN Group had the highest market capitalisation among other companies in the region, followed by East Africa’s largest network operator, Safaricom. Dangote Cement ranked third on the list, followed by MTN Nigeria, a subsidiary of MTN Group, and Airtel Africa.

The market cap of the Top 30 companies for February 2022 was US$111bn, down 2.6% on April.

Further insights from the report also showed that Nigerian companies dominated the list as the West-African nation had 12 companies on the Top 30 companies list. The report also noted that Sub-Saharan Africa’s (excluding South Africa’s) stock markets fell 2.8% in May 2022 but are up 4.2% year to date.

Here are the Top 10 most valuable companies in Sub Saharan Africa by market capitalization

  1. MTN Group - $20.5billion
  2. Dangote Cement - $11.3billion
  3. MTN Nigeria - $11.2billion
  4. Safaricom - $8.9billion
  5. Airtel Africa - $7.3billion
  6. BUA Cement - $6.1billion
  7. Endeavour Mining - $5.7billion
  8. IHS Towers - $3.8billion
  9. Nestlé Nigeria - $2.7billion
  10. BUA Foods - $2.5billion
TOP - 30 MOST VALUABLE COMPANIES IN SSA - MAY 2022
