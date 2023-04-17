Brand Finance, a leading brand valuation consultancy, has released its 2023 ranking of the top 25 most valuable Kenyan brands. The ranking shows that the banking sector dominates, with seven of the brands included being from this industry.
According to the ranking, Safaricom continues to dominate as the most valuable brand in Kenya, followed closely by Equity Bank and Kenya Commercial Bank. Crown Paints Kenya has also shown impressive growth, while the banking sector as a whole has demonstrated its strength and importance to the Kenyan economy. As these brands continue to evolve and innovate, they are poised to make even greater contributions to Kenya's economic growth and development.
Here are the top 10 most valuable Kenyan brands in 2023, according to Brand Finance:
- Safaricom - Brand Value: ($710 million)Safaricom is once again Kenya's most valuable brand, valued at KES87 billion. Despite challenging operating conditions, including high inflation and a volatile global geopolitical environment, the brand has achieved revenue growth and successfully completed the first two years of its five-year strategy. Safaricom is also expanding into Ethiopia, a market it hopes to reach the level of its Kenya operation within ten years.
- Equity Bank - Brand Value: ($532 million) Equity Bank has had a successful year in which it saw 51% brand value growth to KES65.2 billion, closing the gap with Safaricom at the top of the ranking. Following regional geographical diversification, Equity Bank now has a presence in six African countries and a commercial representative office in Ethiopia.
- Kenya Commercial Bank - Brand Value: ($380 million) Kenya Commercial Bank is the third most valuable brand in Kenya, with a brand value of KES46.8 billion. It is also among the top-two strongest brands, with an AAA+ rating and Equity Bank. The bank has continued to grow its brand value, thanks to its focus on innovation and customer service.
- M-Pesa - Brand Value: ($231 million) M-Pesa is a mobile phone-based money transfer and microfinancing service that has transformed the financial landscape in Kenya. Its brand value has increased by 8% to KES28.2 billion, making it Kenya's fourth most valuable brand.
- Co-operative Bank of Kenya - Brand Value: ($220 million) Co-operative Bank of Kenya is the fifth most valuable brand in Kenya, with a brand value of KES26.4 billion. It is also one of the top-rated brands, with a AAA rating. The bank has continued to grow its brand value, thanks to its focus on innovation and customer service.
- Kenya Power & Lighting Ltd - Brand Value: ($132 million) Kenya Power & Lighting Ltd is the sixth most valuable brand in Kenya, with a brand value of KES15.8 billion. Despite facing challenges in the form of rising electricity tariffs and increased competition, the company has managed to maintain its brand value.
- NCBA - Brand Value: ($91 million) NCBA is the seventh most valuable brand in Kenya, with a brand value of KES10.9 billion. It has continued to grow its brand value, thanks to its focus on innovation and customer service.
- I&M - Brand Value: ($54 million) I&M is the eighth most valuable brand in Kenya, with a brand value of KES6.5 billion. The bank has continued to grow its brand value, thanks to its focus on innovation and customer service.
- Tusker - Brand Value: ($54 million) Tusker is the ninth most valuable brand in Kenya, with a brand value of KES6.5 billion. The beer brand has managed to maintain its brand value despite facing challenges in the form of increased competition from other brands.
- Kenya Airways - Brand Value: ($38 million) Kenya Airways takes the final spot in the top 10 most valuable Kenyan brands, with a brand value of KES5 billion. While the airline industry has faced unprecedented challenges in recent years, with the pandemic hitting the industry particularly hard, Kenya Airways has shown some resilience and innovation by expanding its routes and services, which has helped to diversify its revenue streams.