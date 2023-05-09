The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

Top 10 Nigerian companies with the most money

Chinedu Okafor
Top 10 Nigerian companies with the most money
Top 10 Nigerian companies with the most money
  • Business Insider Africa presents the top 10 Nigerian companies with the most money.
  • This list is courtesy of a research report recently published by Nairamtetrics of which 30 companies were listed. 
  • Companies listed on the Nigerian Exchange reported a strong cash position of N1.8 trillion at the end of March 2023.

Nigeria boasts Africa's largest population, which presents enormous economic prospects. Since the country's founding, Nigeria has been teeming with companies seeking to supply goods and services for the enormous population, and with an ever-increasing market presence, more businesses are vying for a piece of the country's enormous economic pie.

Recommended articles

This trend still remains prevalent with businesses in the country increasing in size and scale annually. According to Nairametrics, a Nigerian business platform, companies listed on the Nigerian Exchange reported a strong cash position of N1.8 trillion at the end of March 2023, a considerable increase from the N1.2 trillion recorded during the same period in 2022.

Nairametrics monitors the performance of 30 Nigerian businesses engaged in the COMARTs industries of manufacturing, agriculture, real estate, oil and gas, and technology, the top 10 of which would be listed in this article. Commercial banks are not included in this data.

The cash holdings of Nigerian corporations varied greatly as of March 31, 2023, with some reporting considerable growth over the previous year and others seeing reductions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cash created from operations, or cash received from consumers after subtracting the amount paid to suppliers, is included in the cash balances of businesses.

Last, but not least, it comprises the proceeds from the sale of investments after deducting the proceeds from the purchase of new investments. It also includes the proceeds from bank loans after paying debt servicing. Additionally, this is added to the cash in the bank at the beginning of the year.

Below are the top 10 Nigerian companies with the most money in the bank according to Nairametrics:

Rank Company Cash balance (million) Sector
1. MTN 564,992 Telecommunications
2. Dangote Cement 255,194 Construction
3. Seplat PLC 211,885 Energy
4. Dangote Sugar 203,020 Food
5. Lafarge 106,516 Construction
6. Nestle 102,045 Food
7. Unilever 78,129 Consumer goods
8. Total PLC 55,099 Energy
9. BUA Foods 51,353 Food
10. Julius Berger 50,857 Construction
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Top 10 Nigerian companies with the most money

Top 10 Nigerian companies with the most money

Bank in Rwanda hit hard with $10.3 Million fraud attack

Bank in Rwanda hit hard with $10.3 Million fraud attack

Germany to make provisions for 250,000 jobs for Kenyans

Germany to make provisions for 250,000 jobs for Kenyans

Top 10 African countries with the best environment for trade

Top 10 African countries with the best environment for trade

China takes over funding of East Africa's oil projects amidst mounting environmental opposition

China takes over funding of East Africa's oil projects amidst mounting environmental opposition

Nigeria’s goal to refine its own oil is set to become a reality in 2 weeks

Nigeria’s goal to refine its own oil is set to become a reality in 2 weeks

Nairobi real estate market faces biggest decline in 5 years

Nairobi real estate market faces biggest decline in 5 years

Uganda tops Tanzania and Kenya in trade-enabling environment

Uganda tops Tanzania and Kenya in trade-enabling environment

Outrage in Zimbabwe as assets Robert Mugabe left for his daughter come to light

Outrage in Zimbabwe as assets Robert Mugabe left for his daughter come to light

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Africa is establishing its own oil bank to reduce dependence on foreign financiers

Africa is establishing its own oil bank to reduce dependence on foreign financiers

Ghana's Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

Ghana hurries to procure loan to fix its financial problems affecting Nigeria

Rwanda President Paul Kagame

Rwanda successfully repays $400 million Eurobond despite economic challenges

Outrage in Zimbabwe as assets Robert Mugabe left for his daughter comes to light

Outrage in Zimbabwe as assets Robert Mugabe left for his daughter come to light