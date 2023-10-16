The sports category has moved to a new website.

Top 10 oldest African billionaires in 2023

Chinedu Okafor
  • Business Insider Africa presents the top 10 oldest African billionaires in 2023.
  • This list is courtesy of Forbes Magazine.
  • The oldest billionaire on the list is 90 years old. 

Africa's billionaires represent not only the wealth of the continent but also the spirit of entrepreneurship and innovation that has been driving economic growth in various sectors.

These individuals have built their fortunes and contributed to the development of their countries and the African continent as a whole.

Most of these billionaires have been on this path or trajectory for decades. They have managed to stay relevant and amass wealth even before the birth of some generations that look up to them. Today, they are some of Africa’s wealthiest people, despite their advanced age, as they continue to dominate the sector in which they have built a fortune.

Their stories are a testament to the potential for success and wealth creation on the African continent, and they continue to inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs and business leaders.

According to Forbes Magazine, below are 10 of the African oldest billionaires.

Rank Name Age Networth Country Industry
1. Othman Benjelloun 92 $1.3 Billion Morocco Banking and Insurance
2. Christoffel Wiese 82 $1.1 Billion South Africa Retail
3. Issad Rebrab 79 $4.6 Billion Algeria Food
4. Youssef Mansour 79 $1.5 Billion Egypt Diversified
5. Nicky Oppenheimer 78 $8.4 Billion South Africa Diamonds
6. Mohamed Mansour 75 $3.6 Billion Egypt Diversified
7. Michiel Le Roux 74 $1 Billion South Africa Banking
8. Johann Rupert 73 $8.9 Billion South Africa Luxury goods
9. Koos Bekker 70 $2.3 B South Africa Media and Investments
10. Mike Adenuga 70 $3.4 B Nigeria Telecom and Oil
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

