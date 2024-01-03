The sports category has moved to a new website.

Top 10 richest people in Africa at the start of 2024

Chinedu Okafor

For most enterprising individuals, the new year comes with new financial objectives that have been established to surpass the previous year's accomplishments, Africa included. As the new year begins, people aim to accomplish goals that have eluded them in the past, and African billionaires are no exception. Said billionaires are tasked with the responsibility of growing their ventures not just for themselves but also for their region’s economy, given how substantial the businesses they control are.

Going off the quotes from most billionaires, including the ones in Africa, it is safe to assume that most of them are always looking to make even more money despite their already outlandish net worth's. Additionally, it is essential to acknowledge the critical role these high-net-worth individuals play in defining the continent's growth.

By channeling their wealth into strategic initiatives, these individuals can drive economic growth, promote social welfare, and propel the continent toward a more sustainable and inclusive future.

With that said, it is interesting to note which billionaires are starting off the year on the right foot.

Also, it is interesting to have a reference point as the year progresses. Therefore, this article shows Africa’s top billionaires at the start of 2024.

This list is courtesy of the Forbes Daily billionaires ranking platform, which tracks daily changes to the net worth of the most high-net-worth individuals across the globe.

The figures below represent the net worth of the entrants as of the 1st of January 2024.

Rank Name Net worth Country Industry Global rank
1. Johann Rupert & Family $10.3 billion South Africa Luxury goods 192nd
2. Aliko Dangote $9.5 billion Nigeria Cement, Sugar 228th
3. Nicky Oppenheimer & Family $8.3 billion South Africa Diamonds 283rd
4. Nassef Sawiris $7.4 billion Egypt Construction and investments 345th
5. Abdulsamad Rabiu $5.9 billion Nigeria Cement, Sugar 489th
6. Nathan Kirsh $5.8 billion Eswatini (Swaziland) Retail, real estate 497th
7. Issad Rebrab & Family $4.6 billion Algeria Food 647th
8. Mohamed Mansour $3.6 billion Egypt Diversified 854th
9. Naguib Sawiris $3.3 billion Egypt Telecom 927th
10. Mike Adenuga $3.1 billion Nigeria Telecom, oil 1031st
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

