Top 10 smallest African countries by population size

Chinedu Okafor
Seychelles
Seychelles
  • Business Insider Africa presents the top 10 smallest African nations by population.
  • This list is courtesy of World Population Review’s Live population update. 
  • Seychelles has the smallest population in Africa, with a little over 100,000 total residents. 

A small national population can have numerous advantages that can benefit a country in various ways. One of the significant advantages of having a small national population is that it can lead to better management of the country's natural resources. With fewer people consuming resources, there is less pressure on the environment, and the government can implement effective policies to conserve and sustainably manage resources such as water, land, forests, and minerals.

In essence, a small population can result in a more equal distribution of resources and access to social welfare. Here, it is easier to implement social welfare programs that target vulnerable groups like the elderly, disabled, and low-income earners. This can lead to a more equitable society where everyone can access basic needs.

Additionally, a small national population can create a more cohesive society with a shared sense of identity and values. Citizens tend to be more connected to each other, and there is a greater sense of community and belonging. This can lead to more effective governance and social cohesion, which can have positive impacts on the country's development.

Having a small national population can offer numerous advantages to a country, including better resource management, reduced overcrowding, enhanced social welfare, a better quality of life, easier management of the economy, and a more cohesive society. While these advantages do not necessarily mean that a small population is always desirable, they provide a compelling argument for countries to consider population management as part of their development strategy.

With that said, here are the top 10 smallest African nations by population. This list is courtesy of World Population Review’s Live population update, and the population is compared with the country’s land area.

Rank Country Population Land Area (Km²) Global Rank
1. Seychelles 107,660 460 197th
2. Sao Tome And Principe 231,117 960 187th
3. Western Sahara 584,302 266k 172nd
4. Cape Verde 597,204 4k 171st
5. Comoros 848,379 1.9k 163rd
6. Djibouti 1,132,759 23.2k 160th
7. Eswatini 1,208,604 17.2k 159th
8. Mauritius 1,300,557 2k 157th
9. Equatorial Guinea 1,705,061 28.1k 152nd
10. Guinea Bissau 2,140,493 28.1k 148th
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

