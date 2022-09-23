RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

Top 10 African countries with the most developed travel and tourism sectors in 2022

Victor Oluwole
South Africa's tourism sector is experiencing a shift from foreigners to domestic tourists
  • The World Economic Forum (WEF) has released the Travel and Tourism Development Index (TTDI) 2021 report.
  • According to the report, the sub-Saharan Africa (Africa) region has had the greatest improvement in performance globally since 2019.
  • The report also highlighted that Africa had the fastest improvement in ICT readiness, making it easier to provide digital Travel &Tourism services.

Two years after the deadly global pandemic, the travel and tourism industry is already showing signs of recovery in many parts of the world. This was revealed in the recently released World Economic Forum (WEF) Travel and Tourism Development Index (TTDI) 2021 report.

Recommended articles

The 2021 edition of the index assesses 117 economies, identifying key factors in enabling the sustainable and resilient growth of travel and tourism economies. The index also provides a strategic benchmarking tool for businesses, governments, international organisations and others to develop the Travel &Tourism sector.

Let's look at the leading SSA countries in the Travel & Tourism Development Index 2021.

Top 10 Sub Saharan-African countries with the most developed travel and tourism sectors in 2022

1. Mauritius

Global ranking - 62nd

2. South Africa

Global ranking - 68th

3. Botswana

Global ranking - 76th

4. Kenya

Global ranking - 78th

5. Tanzania

Global ranking - 81st

6. Cape Verde

Global ranking - 82nd

7. Namibia

Global ranking - 88th

8. Rwanda

Global ranking - 89th

9. Zambia

Global ranking - 98th

10. Ghana

Global ranking - 101st

Highlights of WEF's Travel and Tourism Development Index (TTDI) 2021.

According to the report, Sub-Saharan Africa (Africa) has had the greatest improvement in TTDI performance since 2019, with 17 out of the 21 regional countries covered by the index increasing their TTDI scores. However, the report noted that the region still lags behind other regions, undermining its great potential as a T&T economy.

The top scorers in Eastern, Southern and Western Africa are Mauritius, South Africa and Cape Verde (82nd), respectively. However, the report ranks South Africa as the African county with the largest T&T economy.

Victor Oluwole Victor Oluwole Head and Editor at Business Insider Africa
