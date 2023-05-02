Top 10 youngest presidents in Africa in 2023

Having a young president ensures that the voices and aspirations of the youth are genuinely heard and understood. Young leaders are more likely to empathize with the challenges faced by their peers, including unemployment, education, and access to healthcare. Their firsthand experience can lead to policies and initiatives that directly address these issues and provide a platform for youth empowerment. They are also more in tune with the times and fully aware of the current trends and shifts in cultural norms.

With fresh perspectives from younger leaders, governments across the continent are more likely to challenge the status quo and champion progressive policies and reforms. While the election of young representatives is slowly becoming an acceptable idea, it doesn’t change the fact that most of Africa’s administrations are still largely controlled by an elderly demographic.

Regardless there are still young leaders on the continent, spanning every branch of government. Even at the highest office, you can see presidents whose age bracket falls below 50.

Below are 10 of Africa’s youngest presidents. This list is courtesy of TalkAfricana.com, a Pan-African platform that delivers content ranging from culture, people, history, and rankings.

Ibrahim Traoré, Burkina Faso, (Age: 34): Since the coup d'état on September 30, 2022, which removed temporary president Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, Burkina Faso has been led by military officer Ibrahim Traoré.

Abiy Ahmed, Ethiopia (Age: 46): The second-youngest president of Africa is Abiy Ahmed, the Prime Minister of Ethiopia. He was born in Beshasha on August 15, 1976, and took office as prime minister of Ethiopia on April 2, 2018.

Andry Rajoelina, Madagascar (Age: 48): The president of Madagascar since 2019 is the Malagasy politician and businessman Andry Nirina Rajoelina.

Évariste Ndayishimiye, Burundi (Age: 54): The fourth-youngest president of Africa is Évariste Ndayishimiye. On June 28, 2020, Ndayishimiye unveiled his first cabinet and officially began serving a seven-year tenure on June 18.

Mswati III, Swaziland (Age: 54): King of Swaziland since Mswati III took the throne from his father Sobhuza II. The Swazi Royal Family is led by him. At the age of 18, he was crowned on April 25, 1986, after being introduced as the crown prince in 1983.

William Ruto, Kenya (Age: 55): The sixth president of Kenya and the fifth youngest president in Africa is William Samoei Arap Ruto. From 2013 to 2022, he served as Kenya's 11th vice president before being elected president.

George Weah, Liberia (Age: 55): George Weah is the seventh youngest president in Africa and the first African former professional footballer to become a head of state.

Faure Gnassingbe, Togo (Age: 56): Since May 4th, 2005, Faure Gnassingbe has served as president of Togo. Before he passed away on February 5, 2005, his father, Gnassingbe Eyadema, appointed him to the government.

Adama Barrow, Gambia (Age: 57): The third and current president of the Gambia, Adama Barrow is a politician and real estate developer from the country. He is also the ninth-youngest leader in the continent of Africa.

