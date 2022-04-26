Top 3 biggest media entertainment trends to watch in 2022

GlobalWebIndex (GWI) has just released its flagship global entertainment report that’s stuffed to the brim with all the trends you need to know about the entertainment world. GWI interviews over 700,000 internet users aged 16-64 across 47 markets each year. Respondents complete an online questionnaire that asks them a wide range of questions about their lives, lifestyles and digital behaviours.

If you’re on the hunt for inspiration, we’ve rounded up the Top 3 biggest entertainment trends in 2022 to look out for. Let’s have a look.

TikTok is the fastest-growing platform across all generations

c6ed5674-d92c-4fef-94e6-99e1239e1f79

TikTok is the fastest-growing social app across all age groups, swiftly becoming the go-to place for entertaining short-form content. According to the report, short-form video content beats out long-form across all generations, with the former growing 5% among baby boomers since Q1 2021.

The report noted that TikTok may have led the way initially for this type of snackable content, but Instagram’s Reels is quickly picking up speed in a very short space of time, growing 27% since Q4 2020. With consumers craving a more honest, less polished online experience, short-form is primed to give them what they want.

As services continue to battle it out to win consumers’ attention, brands need to stay focused on tailoring and optimising their video content experience to better meet consumers of all ages where they’re at and do it in a way that’s fresh and relevant.

Music streaming picks up steam

7e5ad2c6-addd-4b17-8240-63a552cc791d

The data from the global entertainment report showed that the gap between music streaming and radio is wider than ever, with more older users getting their audio fix online. The report highlighted that 44% of fully-office-based or hybrid workers say they listen to music while commuting; of them, 38% browse social media at the same time. The report also showed that there’s been a 13% increase in baby boomers listening to music-streaming services each week in the space of one year alone.

For marketers still not persuaded to move the needle toward digital audio, now’s the time to craft campaigns to engage with the most affluent generation out there.

Online TV reaches peak subscription

Pulse

Although movie streaming was a clear winner of the pandemic, it’s now struggling to sustain its growth as competition for new subscribers becomes fierce and new media formats take time away from the small screen.

Data from the report showed that in 2020, consumers globally spent 1 hour and 26m watching online TV on an average day. Fast forward to 2021, growth has slowed down since then, and this figure has shrunk to 56%.