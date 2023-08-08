Top 5 happiest cities in Africa in 2023

These urban oases aren't just statistics; they represent the genuine smiles, the shared moments, and the heartbeats of those who call them home.

Our journey takes us into the heart of the happiest cities in Africa, where real lives and genuine happiness come together in a harmonious dance.

Here are the top 5 happiest cities in Africa, according to the 2023 Happy City Index.

1. Victoria, Seychelles

At the summit of our happiness chart, Victoria in Seychelles emerges at the 155th spot globally. This tropical haven intertwines modern living with the tranquil embrace of nature. Amidst azure waters and verdant landscapes, the citizens of Victoria find joy in the careful orchestration of governance, economy, environment, and mobility. Here, happiness is woven into the fabric of everyday life.

2. Johannesburg, South Africa

Johannesburg, the tenacious heart of South Africa, proudly secures its place at 166th globally. This city tells a tale of resilience, where diverse cultures come together in unity. Through effective governance, a bustling economy, and seamless mobility, the people of Johannesburg have learned to rise above challenges and embrace happiness as a way of life.

3. Tshwane, South Africa

Claiming the 178th global rank, Tshwane stands as a testament to heritage and progress coexisting harmoniously. With an inclusive governance model and sustainable economic endeavours, the city bridges its rich past with a forward-looking vision. From fostering community spirit to safeguarding the environment, Tshwane's story echoes the triumph of collective happiness.

4. Cape Town, South Africa

Ranked 180th globally, Cape Town is an enchanting blend of nature's beauty and urban allure. A city that inspires dreams and nurtures innovation, Cape Town's focus on environment, economy, and mobility cultivates a lifestyle of contentment. Amidst a tapestry of cultures and boundless opportunities, the residents of Cape Town find happiness in the symphony of life.

5. Durban, South Africa

Embracing the 192nd global position, Durban stands as a vibrant mosaic of cultures, radiating happiness from its very core. This coastal gem thrives on celebrating diversity, nurturing economic growth, and preserving the environment. As Durban's residents embrace the warmth of community and the allure of their surroundings, the city becomes a living example of how unity sparks boundless happiness.

