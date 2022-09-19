Top 8 business cities in Africa, according to latest ranking

About the report, the methodology and the factors considered

In compiling the report, Statista considered some factors relevant to business decision-makers. These factors are cities' suitability for business location, population size and GDP. Other factors that were considered are: Cities' economic strength, level of economic development

State of infrastructure

The standard of real estate

Standard of living

Quality of life and

Tourism potential.

Given these considerations, African cities were compared to their global and regional peers and then given index scores. Three North African cities made the list, followed by two in South Africa, two in West Africa and one in East Africa.

Below are 8 top business cities in Africa, along with their index scores.