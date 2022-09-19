RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

Top 8 business cities in Africa, according to latest ranking

Emmanuel Abara Benson
  • Business Insider Africa presents eight top business cities in Africa, according to Statista.
  • The list was based on factors such as the economic strength of cities, GDP, infrastructure, etc.
  • The list is dominated by cities in North Africa, followed by two in South Africa, two in West Africa and one in East Africa.

Statista recently published its Global Business Cities Index report which detailed some of the world's top cities for doing business. Out of the 200 cities in the report, only eight are in Africa. We shall be focusing on them shortly.

About the report, the methodology and the factors considered

In compiling the report, Statista considered some factors relevant to business decision-makers. These factors are cities' suitability for business location, population size and GDP. Other factors that were considered are: Cities' economic strength, level of economic development

  • State of infrastructure
  • The standard of real estate
  • Standard of living
  • Quality of life and 
  • Tourism potential.

Given these considerations, African cities were compared to their global and regional peers and then given index scores. Three North African cities made the list, followed by two in South Africa, two in West Africa and one in East Africa.

Below are 8 top business cities in Africa, along with their index scores.

  1. Cairo: This Egyptian city was ranked as the top best city for business in Africa. Its global business cities index score is 31.84.
  2. Algiers: The Algerian capital's global business cities index score is 31.32.
  3. Johannesburg: This South African city has a global business cities index score of 30.33.
  4. Casablanca: This Moroccan city has a global business cities index score of 28.84.
  5. Nairobi: Kenya's capital city has a global business cities index score of 24.01.
  6. Cape Town: This city has a global business cities index score of 17.14.
  7. Accra: The Ghanaian capital has a global business cities index score of 16.48.
  8. Lagos: Nigeria's commercial capital has a global cities index score of 10.70.
