Top 8 highest-ranked African Universities heading into 2023 (Africa's Ivy League)

While modern trends have debunked the myth that formal education, particularly tertiary learning is the only way to a sustainable future, it is undeniable that education puts you in a better position to succeed.

This is why education is a prime sector of focus for any government in the world. It is not far-fetched to surmise that the state of any country’s higher institutions denotes its economic prominence on the world stage. Students would go as far as migrating to get the best quality education, and in most cases pour back the knowledge they’ve acquired into the said country in which they obtained tuition.

As a result, a reiterated debate among intellectuals and literates is the subject of the best universities in the world. Everyone seeking the very finest curriculum wants to know where they can get it, regardless of whether or not they have to go overseas for it.

Countries like America have even developed a system of categorizing their higher institutions, christening the very best as Ivy League.

With that, the question is, what universities in Africa are Ivy League? Which are the best tertiary institutions in the motherland? This an important question for Africans looking to maximize their pursuit of knowledge without having to leave the continent.

Below is a list of the 8 best universities in the world. The list is courtesy of US News and World Report, a multifaceted digital media company that provides data-driven customer insights for its clients.

Business Insider has done a similar list. Except for a few spot changes and reference data, the top ten schools are practically maintaining their dominance. For example, the previous list has the university of Ibadan at the number 7 spot, but in this new list, it ranks in the 4th spot. Read Story here.

University of Cape Town: This University is situated in South Africa, and is the best the continent has to offer. It was founded 193 years ago, on the 1st of October 1829. The university currently has 21,069 students. It is ranked 126th on the global scale with an overall rating of 68.0.

Google

University of Witwatersrand: Another South African university, this institution has a global ranking of 60.8, and is the 244th-best university in the world. It was founded in 1896, 126 years ago. This university currently has 26,871 students enrolled.

Google

Stellenbosch University: The third entry on this list is also South African. It has 24,907 students currently enrolled. On the global scale, it ranks 58.1, as the 301st best university in the world. It was found on the 2nd of April 1918, giving it the ripe century age of 104.

Google

University of Ibadan: Widely regarded as one of Nigeria’s staple institutions, this university ranks 349th on the global scale with a score of 56.1. This university was founded in 1948, 74 years ago, making it the youngest entrant on this list so far. The number of students enrolled currently is unknown.

Google

Cairo University: Founded in 1908, 114 years ago, this Egyptian university currently ranks 363rd in the world with an overall score of 55.6. It has the highest number of students on this list, at 208,524.

Google

University of Kwazulu Natal: The 4th South African University on the list, the University of Kwazulu Natal ranks 370th in the world with a score of 55.3. It currently has 33,855 students enrolled. This University was founded in 2004, making it the second youngest university on the list at 18 years.

Google

University of Johannesburg: At 17 years, founded in 2005, this South African higher institution is the youngest entrant on this list. Regardless of its young age, it is ranked the 421st best university in the world, with a global score of 53.9. It currently has 29,167 students enrolled.

Google

Mansoura University: Ranked the 447th best university in the world with a score of 53.3, this university has found its spot amongst the very best university in Africa. This Egypt University was founded in 1972, making it 50 years. Similar to the University of Ibadan, this university also has an undocumented number of students.