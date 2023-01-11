Top West African countries supplying imports to India

In addition to raw materials, India also imports a significant amount of agricultural products from Africa. These include various types of fruits and vegetables, as well as spices, coffee, and tea. These agricultural imports play an important role in satisfying the demand of Indian consumers and are also used in the food processing industry.
Let's look at the top 5 West African countries supplying imports to India, using data from FY 2022
- Nigeria: With an import value of over $10 billion, Nigeria is the top origin country for imports into India. As the largest economy in Africa and a major oil-producing country, Nigeria likely accounts for a significant portion of its export value to India.
- Guinea: With a value of 3.6 billion U.S. dollars, Guinea is India's second-highest import origin country in West Africa. The country has a valuable resource-based economy, with a focus on mining and exporting minerals such as bauxite and gold.
- Ghana: Ghana has an import value of 1.5 billion U.S. dollars, which makes it the third-highest import origin country. It has a more diversified economy, with a growing focus on areas such as services, manufacturing, and technology.
- Republic of Congo: With an import value of 885.56 million U.S. dollars, The Republic of Congo is a notable import origin country for India. The country has a resource-based economy with a focus on the extraction and export of oil and minerals.
- Gabon: Gabon is also a notable import origin country, with an import value of 696.16 million U.S. dollars. Like other countries, it also has a resource-based economy with a focus on the extraction and export of oil and minerals.
These top import-origin countries demonstrate the significant demand for goods from West Africa in India. Additionally, countries like Cameroon, Senegal, Burkina Faso, and Equatorial Guinea also have a trade relationship with India in various fields. The data highlights the importance of West Africa as a trade partner for India and the value of resources, agriculture, and other industries in these countries.