Transcorp Hilton Abuja is the business hotel in Africa, according to World Travel Awards

One of the most prestigious hotel awards of the night was ‘Africa's Leading Business Hotel 2022’, which went to… the Transcorp Hilton Abuja, Nigeria! Located in the centre of Nigeria's capital city in close proximity to government offices, business and diplomatic districts, Transcorp Hilton offers 667 art-deco style rooms and suites for the comfort of discernible travellers.

According to the ICIR, the average cost of staying in Nigeria’s Hilton brand was $1033.09. The room with the lowest rate in the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, was $225.23, and the costliest was an Executive Presidential Suite for $1840.95.

Nairobi crowned Africa's Best Business Travel Destination.

On the night of the award, Nairobi was also named Africa's Leading business travel as Kenya enjoyed a strong show in the Africa categories, trouncing Accra, Cairo, Cape Town, Durban, Johannesburg, Lagos, and Pretoria.

In another category, Kenyatta International Convention Centre won the award for ‘Africa’s Leading Meetings & Conference Centre,’ while Kenya Tourist Board won the award for ‘Africa’s Leading Tourist Board.’

The awards, held annually to celebrate top brands and services across the tourism and hospitality sector, recognised Kenya Airways as Africa's Leading Airline in 2022 and Africa's Leading Airline in the Business Class category, while Cape Town was named Africa's leading airport.

The votes were cast by travel industry professionals and the public, with the nominee gaining the most votes in a category named the winner.