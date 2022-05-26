Travel & Tourism: Here are the top 10 most developed countries in Sub-Saharan Africa

The 2021 edition of the index assesses 117 economies, identifying key factors in enabling the sustainable and resilient growth of travel and tourism economies. The index also provides a strategic benchmarking tool for businesses, governments, international organisations and others to develop the Travel &Tourism sector.

Highlights of WEF's Travel and Tourism Development Index (TTDI) 2021.

According to the report, Sub-Saharan Africa (Africa) has had the greatest improvement in TTDI performance since 2019, with 17 out of the 21 regional countries covered by the index increasing their TTDI scores. However, the report noted that the region still lags behind other regions, undermining its great potential as a T&T economy.

The top scorers in Eastern, Southern and Western Africa are Mauritius, South Africa and Cape Verde (82nd), respectively. However, the report ranks South Africa as the African county with the largest T&T economy. Let's look at the leading SSA countries in the Travel & Tourism Development Index 2021.

Top 10 economies in Sub-Saharan Africa enabling Travel and Tourism development

1. Mauritius

Global ranking - 62nd

2. South Africa

Global ranking - 68th

3. Botswana

Global ranking - 76th

4. Kenya

Global ranking - 78th

5. Tanzania

Global ranking - 81st

6. Cape Verde

Global ranking - 82nd

7. Namibia

Global ranking - 88th

8. Rwanda

Global ranking - 89th

9. Zambia

Global ranking - 98th

10. Ghana