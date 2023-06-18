The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

Uganda faced with consequences as the US takes action against anti-LGBTQ legislation

Chinedu Okafor
Museveni
Museveni
  • Uganda faces visa restrictions on officials from the United States in response to the controversial anti-LGBTQ law. 
  • The U.S. State Department takes a strong stand, holding Uganda accountable for violating human rights, including those of LGBTQI+ individuals. 
  • American travelers cautioned about the potential risks faced by LGBTQI+ people in Uganda due to the harsh legislation, including life imprisonment or even the death penalty.

After Uganda approved an anti-LGBTQ law that was denounced by several nations and the United Nations, the United States put visa restrictions on Ugandan officials, the U.S. State Department said on Friday.

Recommended articles

The legislation was passed in May and entails the death sentence for "aggravated homosexuality," an offense that includes passing HIV through gay intercourse. It is regarded as one of the worst laws in the world. It sparked swift criticism from Western nations and threatened some of the billions of dollars in annual foreign help that the nation gets.

While Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated last month that the administration would examine imposing visa restrictions on Ugandan officials, U.S. President Joe Biden has previously threatened funding cuts and other measures.

The State Department stated in a statement on Friday that it would hold accountable anybody who violated human rights in Uganda, "including those of LGBTQI+ persons." The statement avoided naming any individuals or even specifying how many officials would be subject to the visa ban.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, the State Department revised its advice for Americans traveling to Uganda to emphasize the possibility that LGBTQI+ people may face charges, life in prison, or even the death sentence depending on the legislation, it added.

"The United States strongly supports the Ugandan people and remains committed to advancing respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms in Uganda and globally," the State Department said.

Additionally, same-sex relationships are punishable by a life sentence and a 20-year term for endorsement of homosexuality, under the legislation.

The law also imposes severe sanctions on businesses, including as media outlets and non-governmental groups, that knowingly support LGBTQ activities. The conservative and very religious nation of East Africa already outlawed homosexuality, and those who practiced it suffered discrimination and persecution from the police.

Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Saudi Arabia's massive carbon credit purchase from Kenya raises doubts about climate change

Saudi Arabia's massive carbon credit purchase from Kenya raises doubts about climate change

Uganda faced with consequences as the US takes action against anti-LGBTQ legislation

Uganda faced with consequences as the US takes action against anti-LGBTQ legislation

See how Kenya’s $26 billion budget was influenced by the IMF and World Bank

See how Kenya’s $26 billion budget was influenced by the IMF and World Bank

List of African countries where all the billionaires on the continent come from

List of African countries where all the billionaires on the continent come from

Nigeria’s currency hits a record high N791/$1

Nigeria’s currency hits a record high N791/$1

Lack of information impedes Uganda's agricultural sector and export success

Lack of information impedes Uganda's agricultural sector and export success

Sh7 million up for grabs in Ecobank Fintech Challenge

Sh7 million up for grabs in Ecobank Fintech Challenge

The IMF believes that Ghana is on a steady path to economic recovery

The IMF believes that Ghana is on a steady path to economic recovery

See Tanzania’s ambitious economic goals, national budget, and revenue for 2023

See Tanzania’s ambitious economic goals, national budget, and revenue for 2023

Pulse Sports

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Dignitaries attending the wedding of the daughter of Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote

Top 10 countries in Africa with the highest number of millionaires in 2023

Top 10 companies in Nigeria that pay the highest salaries

Top 10 companies in Nigeria that pay the highest salaries

Museveni

Uganda's GDP projected to jump from $49 billion to $550 billion, see why

Zambia cancels $5 billion project with China, see why

Zambia cancels $5 billion project with China, see why