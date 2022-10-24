RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

Ugandan fintech Hipipo ranked among the world's Top 20 companies escalating innovation

Victor Oluwole
HiPipo CEO Innocent Kawooya
HiPipo CEO Innocent Kawooya
  • Hipipo is the only African company on the American Magazine’s list.
  • HiPipo was recognised for championing digital innovation and financial inclusion in Africa under their Include Everyone program.

Hipipo, a Ugandan fintech firm, has been among the world’s Top 20 companies escalating innovation in the digital financial services market by the Global Business Leaders Magazine.

Read Also

According to The Observer, Hipipo is the only African company to make the American Magazine’s list, and the firm was recognised for championing digital innovation and financial inclusion across Africa under its Include Everyone program.

“With a keen interest in women empowerment, HiPipo’s events help reduce the barriers perpetuating the gender gap by providing women with technical and business skills in digital financial services. It enables sustainable and inclusive growth and drives financial inclusion by advocating for reducing widespread interoperability issues leading to the exclusion of poor and vulnerable groups in the financial system," the Magazine said.

Commenting on the news, HiPipo CEO Innocent Kawooya noted that the recognition is a testament to HiPipo’s 18-year journey of championing inclusion for everyone.

“It is always refreshing to see our work appreciated by reputable organisations such as the Global Business Leaders Magazine. These are indeed fruits of a dedicated team determined to change people's lives, especially those found at the bottom of the pyramid,” Kawooya said.

Founded in 2005, HiPipo spearheads financial inclusion advocacy in Africa under the Include Everyone Program. The company is known for organising all-inclusive initiatives such as; 40 Days 40 FinTechs, the FinTech Landscape Exhibition, Women In FinTech Hackathon, Women In FinTech Summit, HiPipo Music Awards, Digital Impact Awards Africa and the Digital and Financial Inclusion Summit with generous support from the Gates Foundation and other partners.

Other companies that made the Global Business Leaders Magazine’s list include Naborforce, Helpware, Proximity Space, Gulf Data Hub, SMT Energy, and Motus Inc., among others. The rankings were based on companies at the forefront of digital innovations across the world, with special emphasis on inclusion.

Victor Oluwole Victor Oluwole Head and Editor at Business Insider Africa

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Yellow Card receives first-ever African crypto licence

Yellow Card receives first-ever African crypto licence

Ugandan fintech Hipipo ranked among the world's Top 20 companies escalating innovation

Ugandan fintech Hipipo ranked among the world's Top 20 companies escalating innovation

A new study reveals how much money Uganda loses to corruption each year, here are the shocking figures

A new study reveals how much money Uganda loses to corruption each year, here are the shocking figures

KQ pilot Koki Mutungi inducted into the Aviators Africa Hall of Fame

KQ pilot Koki Mutungi inducted into the Aviators Africa Hall of Fame

The President of Kenya offers a solution to the debt problem in his country

The President of Kenya offers a solution to the debt problem in his country

Africa’s richest man Dangote launches a personal crusade against foreign textile dealers in Nigeria

Africa’s richest man Dangote launches a personal crusade against foreign textile dealers in Nigeria

A controversial deal between Somalia and the United States has been finalized after months of dispute

A controversial deal between Somalia and the United States has been finalized after months of dispute

Nigerians have been barred from entering the UAE and here’s what we know

Nigerians have been barred from entering the UAE and here’s what we know

Elon Musk's Twitter takeover could leave banks holding $13 billion in debt, making it the biggest stalled deal ever, report says

Elon Musk's Twitter takeover could leave banks holding $13 billion in debt, making it the biggest stalled deal ever, report says

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more.

Trending

Richest-men-of-Africa-in-2021

Top 5 richest men in Africa in October 2022, according to Bloomberg rankings

Nigerian Visa

Nigerians have been barred from entering the UAE and here’s what we know

Top 10 hungriest African countries in 2022

Top 10 hungriest African countries in 2022

top 20 most active 2019-2020 investors in the Africa startups ecosystem

50 African tech founders join forces through Pando DAO to accelerate Africa’s startup ecosystem