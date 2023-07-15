The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

Ugandan judiciary confronts $2.2 billion in unresolved business lawsuits

Chinedu Okafor
Parliament of Uganda
Parliament of Uganda
  • Uganda's unresolved business lawsuits reach a staggering value of Ush8 trillion ($2.2 billion) due to a two-year Covid-19 lockout period, inadequate mediation mechanisms, and a challenging economic climate. 
  • Court matters are categorized as backlog items in Uganda after spending over two years in the legal system without a hearing date or delivery of decisions. 
  • Limited judicial operations during lockdowns led to unfinished cases, with fewer judges and court staff available to handle incoming cases amidst physical distancing measures.

According to official data, the value of unresolved business lawsuits pending in Ugandan courts has reached almost Ush8 trillion ($2.2 billion) to date due to the two-year Covid-19 lockout period, an inadequate mediation mechanism, and a challenging economic climate.

Recommended articles

According to judicial authorities, court matters are categorized as backlog items after spending more than two years in the legal system without getting a hearing date, assignment to a presiding judge or magistrate, or delivery of decisions.

According to reports, a number of cases were started during the lockdown but never finished because of tight lockdown limitations that affected several industries, including the court. Even though courts were open during the lockdowns, judicial operations were greatly reduced, leaving fewer judges, magistrates, court clerks, and state attorneys available to handle incoming cases in accordance with physical distancing measures deemed necessary to slow down coronavirus infections.

Kabiito Karamagi, a partner at Ligomarc Advocates, noted, “Mediation usually helps to resolve small cases related to non-payment of salaries, loss of jobs and loan default matters but are less effective in tackling large commercial disputes.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to official data, the total number of outstanding cases in Ugandan courts' backlogs was expected to be 50,000 by the end of May. The judiciary aims to settle 6,000 of these cases by the end of June 2024.

“The Commercial Court bench has been expanded to eight sitting judges, but it requires a total of 15 justices to clear the accumulated backlog. Each judge is supposed to handle a minimum of 300 cases per year, but they usually exceed that quota. Frequent court adjournments are managed through case management protocols that lie within the judge’s powers,” Jameson Karemani, a Ugandan judiciary spokesperson, relayed.

Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ugandan judiciary confronts $2.2 billion in unresolved business lawsuits

Ugandan judiciary confronts $2.2 billion in unresolved business lawsuits

Nigeria’s oil production continues on an upward trend

Nigeria’s oil production continues on an upward trend

Tanzania’s energy market is drawing in more Kenyan customers, here’s why

Tanzania’s energy market is drawing in more Kenyan customers, here’s why

Anti-west sentiments propel energy partnership between Uganda and Iran

Anti-west sentiments propel energy partnership between Uganda and Iran

Egypt and Ethiopia decide to settle their Nile River dispute following a decade of hostility

Egypt and Ethiopia decide to settle their Nile River dispute following a decade of hostility

See the allegations that left Mozambique's ex-finance minister at the mercy of a US court

See the allegations that left Mozambique's ex-finance minister at the mercy of a US court

Despite significant economic limitations, Senegal is expected to grow economically

Despite significant economic limitations, Senegal is expected to grow economically

Egypt sells $1.9 billion worth of state assets to ease the pressure on its economy

Egypt sells $1.9 billion worth of state assets to ease the pressure on its economy

Billionaire David Langat's empire including over 9 firms, hotels, malls, & farms

Billionaire David Langat's empire including over 9 firms, hotels, malls, & farms

Pulse Sports

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

10 most peaceful African countries in 2023

10 most peaceful African countries in 2023

University of the Witwatersrand

Best universities in Sub-Saharan Africa 2023, according to Times Higher Education

kenya-eu-trade-agreement

See why Kenya’s new deal with the European Union is making the rest of East Africa uneasy

Mike Adenuga

Nigeria’s 3rd richest man Mike Adenuga has lost almost half of his wealth, here’s why