Ugandan judiciary confronts $2.2 billion in unresolved business lawsuits

- Court matters are categorized as backlog items in Uganda after spending over two years in the legal system without a hearing date or delivery of decisions.
- Limited judicial operations during lockdowns led to unfinished cases, with fewer judges and court staff available to handle incoming cases amidst physical distancing measures.
According to official data, the value of unresolved business lawsuits pending in Ugandan courts has reached almost Ush8 trillion ($2.2 billion) to date due to the two-year Covid-19 lockout period, an inadequate mediation mechanism, and a challenging economic climate.