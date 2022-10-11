Ugandans have been urged by its government to fish out Chinese investment opportunities

The ambassador made this announcement during the Uganda Diaspora Business Forum in Guangzhou.

She noted that the development of Uganda should not be the responsibility of the government alone. She requested that Ugandans in China help seek out investors and markets for Ugandan products in the middle kingdom.

During the event, she disclosed that China shared her sentiments when it came to who should handle the responsibility of soliciting economic opportunities from foreign investors.

She spoke about how investment opportunities could enrich the tourism sector in Uganda and urged Ugandans in China to help fish out any such economic arrangements.

“For many of you living and working here, life has accorded you the chance to see and learn what China and the rest of the world have achieved, each and every one of us here should be asking ourselves, how can I do the same back home in Uganda.” She said.

She also requested that Ugandans who have learned a business skill overseas should look for ways to use said skills in aiding the country. She spoke about how the country’s human capital is essential to the growth of the Ugandan economy as well as foreign investment.

The idea she proposed during the event leaned towards harnessing existing opportunities in trade, commerce, and tourism, not only to create profitable and sustainable ventures but ventures that create wealth that will outlive themselves and future generations.