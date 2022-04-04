RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

Focus on Uganda's first public bus network which is aimed at improving transportation in Kampala, other cities

Authors:

Emmanuel Abara Benson
Uganda’s first public bus network will be operated using Optibus and SCINTL
Uganda’s first public bus network will be operated using Optibus and SCINTL
  • TMC will execute the bus project by combining Optibus’ software platform with SCINTL’s IT infrastructure.
  • Specifically, Optibus’ software platform will be used to plan all routes and timetables in the bus network and optimise resource allocation, among other things.
  • The project was initiated by the Ugandan Government and is being sponsored by the World Bank.

Tondeka Metro Company (TMC) has selected Kampala-based IT company SCINTL Limited and Israeli mass transportation company Optibus, to create a mass transportation operations solution for Uganda's first public bus network.

Recommended articles

READ: This African neobank just raised $18.5 million to expand financial access for SMEs in Kenya, Uganda

According to a press statement seen by Business Insider Africa, the project was initiated by the Ugandan Government and is being sponsored by the World Bank. The aim is to improve the East African country's transportation infrastructure, whilst encouraging economic growth.

The public bus project will start with Uganda's capital city of Kampala, and ultimately include other cities and municipalities such as Entebbe, Buloba, Nsangi, Wakiso, Kira Town, etc.

READ: This entrepreneur observed a serious lending gap when he visited Uganda, and then founded a startup that raised $30 million to facilitate digital lending in the country

As the operator of the project, Tondeka Metro Company will develop the electric bus fleet in Kampala, starting with an initial 1,030 buses. Eventually, the fleet is expected to be increased to 3,000 buses, making it one of the largest public bus fleets in Africa.

Do note that TMC aims to execute the project by combining Optibus’ software platform with SCINTL’s IT infrastructure. Specifically, Optibus’ software platform will be used to plan all routes and timetables in the bus network, optimise resource allocation and manage daily operations in real-time.

READ: East Africans are reportedly going through tough economic times, as prices of essential goods skyrocket

While commenting on the partnership, the Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Optibus, Amos Haggiag said: “We are thrilled to join this pioneering partnership to build Africa’s most technologically advanced bus fleet and bus operations solution. Millions of Ugandans will finally have access to the safe, reliable public transportation they deserve, powered by the market’s most sophisticated software solution. Optibus is proud to support Kampala in becoming a model city for transportation infrastructure".

On his part, the Head of Technology at TMC, Kevin Short, described the project as a great opportunity Uganda and a gamechanger for the transportation industry in Africa.

Authors:

Emmanuel Abara Benson Emmanuel Abara Benson Emmanuel Abara Benson is an experienced business reporter and editor with over five years work experience. He covers corporate Africa, analysing some of the continent's leading companies and the economies in which they operate.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Trending

Mauritius picked as the happiest country in Africa, while Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya are not in the top 10

Sega dancer in Mauritius

At least 40 African countries print their money in the UK, France and Germany

Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote, adds extra $915 million to his vast wealth in Q1 2022

Alhaji Aliko Dangote

These 4 countries are the biggest car manufacturers in Sub-Saharan Africa

Opibus Manufacturing Plant in Kenya