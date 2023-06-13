The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

Uganda's GDP projected to jump from $49 billion to $550 billion, see why

Chinedu Okafor
Museveni
Museveni
  • Ugandan President Museveni projects annual economic growth of 6.5% to 7%, relying on manufacturing, oil and gas activity, and export growth. 
  • Uganda's GDP is expected to increase from $49.4 billion to $55.2 billion by the conclusion of the 2023-24 fiscal year. 
  • Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, Uganda's economy shows signs of recovery, with a strong performance in services and industrial sectors, buoyant private consumption, and increased private investment.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni provided perhaps his most positive view of the country's economy yet, projecting it to grow at a rate of 6.5% to 7% per year over the next five years, relying on manufacturing, increased oil and gas activity, and export growth, all of which are dependent on rebounds of regional and international markets, low inflation, and assistance for small businesses.

Recommended articles

By the conclusion of the 2023–24 fiscal year, this will increase the nation's GDP from its current level of $49.4 billion to $55.2 billion, or $156.76 billion in purchasing power parity, and raise the GDP per person to $1,186 from the present level of $1,096.

The World Bank stated in December of last year that the East African country is returning to its pre-pandemic trajectory of growth, with economic recovery bolstered by the strong performance of the services and industrial sectors, buoyant private consumption, and an increase in private investment. This is despite the slow recovery of some key sectors from the Covid-19 effect, such as tourism.

The president of the country is still certain that by using the country's abundant resources and enhancing the value of minerals and high-value agricultural goods like coffee, Uganda's GDP would grow tenfold, from $55 billion to $550 billion, in the near future.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Why? It is because, apart from the said raw materials that are already in place, all the other factors are there. These are an educated workforce, electricity, a better road network, the railway we are about to start building and the old line we are repairing, piped water, telephone lines, the internet,” the president stated.

Prior to the Covid-19 epidemic, tourism was regularly the nation's top source of foreign exchange earnings; it is anticipated that by 2025, tourism will have fully recovered. Last year, amid the lockdown, international visitor visits increased to 815,000 from 473,000 in 2020.

Data from the industry indicates a rebound, although performance is still below the 1.543 million tourists recorded in 2019. Leisure and vacation travelers spent $172 per night in 2022 compared to $168 in 2019, stayed longer (11 nights) than in 2019, and remained for longer (7.6 nights) in 2022.

Mr. Museveni said that in 2022, Uganda's national parks welcomed 367,869 tourists, above the 323,861 visitors recorded prior to the year 2019.

The Parish Development Model (PDM), a revolving wealth creation fund that the President promoted before the election as the solution to raising household incomes, is still ineffective, and in the two years after it was put into place, there have been no widespread successes to note.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Mr. Museveni claims that in the year ending in December 2022, 60% of families had a gain in income, compared to 43% during the same period last year, demonstrating the success of the government's efforts to boost wealth at the household level.

The PDM is an annual payout from the government of Ush100 million ($26,627) to each registered recipient parish savings and credit cooperative.

“This is the strategy of PDM, the money is there, cheap and the parish is near. Therefore, no more excuses by the people who want to remain in poverty,” Mr Museveni said.

Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Tabitha Karanja steps down as Keroche CEO after 25 years

Tabitha Karanja steps down as Keroche CEO after 25 years

Tanzania is united, President Hassan declares in response to tension in the country

Tanzania is united, President Hassan declares in response to tension in the country

Uganda's GDP projected to jump from $49 billion to $550 billion, see why

Uganda's GDP projected to jump from $49 billion to $550 billion, see why

Why buy Telegram members for your channel & group?

Why buy Telegram members for your channel & group?

Bolt reveals blunder that led to kidnap of Ciku Muiruri's daughter

Bolt reveals blunder that led to kidnap of Ciku Muiruri's daughter

CS Kuria issues new alcohol prices in fresh directives

CS Kuria issues new alcohol prices in fresh directives

What to expect in Village Market's Luxury Living and Design Expo 2023

What to expect in Village Market's Luxury Living and Design Expo 2023

China's CRJE to build $25.79 Million African court headquarters in Tanzania

China's CRJE to build $25.79 Million African court headquarters in Tanzania

Plan to end Kenya Power's monopoly gains momentum

Plan to end Kenya Power's monopoly gains momentum

Pulse Sports

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Namibia takes control of its resources as it bans the export of unprocessed vital mineral

Namibia takes control of its resources as it bans the export of unprocessed vital mineral

Saudi Arabia overtakes China and India as Kenya’s largest import market

Saudi Arabia overtakes China and India as Kenya’s largest import market

Lianzi-map

DRC and Angola set aside a 50-year oil block dispute to become joint holders

Top 10 best African cities for startups

Top 10 best African cities for startups